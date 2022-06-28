"Messi edges out Cristiano (Ronaldo), Mbappe, anyone, but not Diego" - Jorge Serro says Messi would 'choose' Maradona, calls PSG superstar 'best in the world'

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are widely considered the GOATs of the game. However, former Uruguayan goalkeeper Jorge Serro believes Argentina great Diego Maradona sits alone at the top of the football ladder.
Before the emergence of Messi and Ronaldo, the GOAT debate was between Maradona and Pele, two legends who dominated the game in their respective eras. Serro has said that the former Argentina attacking midfielder was quite unbeatable during his playing days.
"Diego was the greatest thing I've ever seen," the Uruguayan said during an interview with El Litoral. "I didn't see Pele in his splendour, but I'm a contemporary of Diego. The little I saw of Pele was brilliant, but Maradona was unbeatable."
Serro went on to deliver his verdict on who the best player in the world is right now. The former Nacional goalkeeper named Messi as the finest player in the game at the moment, ranking him above the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.
He, however, maintains that Maradona remains the undisputed greatest of all time, claiming that even Messi would pick his compatriot ahead of himself.
He continued:
"Today, the best in the world is Messi. ... I'll stay with Diego, and I think Messi also stays with Diego, do you understand me? ... You ask Messi if he prefers to be as he is or be as Maradona was, and he would choose Maradona. … Messi edges out Cristiano (Ronaldo), Mbappe. Anyone, but not Diego."
Is Lionel Messi already the GOAT?
While some people disagree, many believe Lionel Messi has already earned the right to be regarded as the greatest player in history, especially following his seventh Ballon d'Or triumph last year.
The PSG playmaker also put an end to his drought on the international stage, claiming the Copa America and the Copa Finalissmo with Argentina in the last 12 months. He will get the chance to further solidify his reputation as the GOAT when the FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar later this year.
Should he succeed in leading the Albiceleste all the way, there could be no reason not to give him the status he deserves as the greatest player to ever grace the game.
