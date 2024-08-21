“Messi is the GOAT of the whole entire sports world” - Jake Paul makes emphatic claim as he salutes ‘perfectionist’ Lionel Messi 

Social media star Jake Paul has showered praise on Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi, calling him the GOAT in all of sports. The YouTuber-turned-boxer got his hands on the Argentine hero's Topps sports trading card before he lauded him.

Speaking at the Fanatics Fest in New York City, Paul said (via Bolavip):

“(Messi) is the GOAT of the whole entire sports world; his story about being relentless, being a perfectionist, and defying all odds is just inspiring. It's (the card) sick… and I’m adding it to my collection.”

The 37-year-old has been a revelation to the sport since his move to the US last summer. Following a two-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Messi joined Inter Miami and has been a key factor in the major uptick in the popularity of the sport in the country.

Paul, meanwhile, made his career initially as an entertainer and now as a boxer. He will next face boxing icon Mike Tyson on November 15.

Pep Guardiola compares Manchester City star to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Haaland has been sensational for the Cityzens.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola heaped praise on his star striker Erling Haaland. Speaking after the side's 2-0 win over Chelsea in their Premier League opener on Sunday (August 18), Guardiola suggested that Haaland's goalscoring record was akin to that of legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pep Guardiola said (via GOAL):

"He has the numbers for Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who controlled the last decade, 15 years, absolutely everything. In terms of numbers, it is that level. So, I don't know how he does it, but in 100 games scoring 91 goals is something in the Premier League, in this country, is unbelievable."

"I had a feeling that he feels better than last season at this stage. After travel last season, he felt a bit 'mmm-mmm' [so-so] or felt he was tired. This season, I think for the Euros unfortunately Norway was not there, there was more rest and yeah, he feels good," he added.

The Norwegian has been brilliant for the defending champions ever since his arrival in the summer of 2022. With 91 goals and 14 assists in just 100 games for the side, he has made his mark as one of the greatest goalscorers of the sport in recent memory.

Guardiola was also able to bring the best out of Messi during their time at Barcelona. Under the Spaniard, he made 219 appearances, bagging an unbelievable 211 goals and 90 assists as La Blaugrana established themselves as a powerhouse in Europe in the early 2010s.

