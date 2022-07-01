“Messi got him sacked”, “what a fall from grace” – Rival fans react hilariously as PSG reportedly reach agreement to part ways with Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly close to parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Parisians have reached an agreement with the Argentine tactician to facilitate his exit. Romano wrote on Twitter:

"Paris Saint-Germain, finally set to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino. Full agreement in place between the two parties, document details to be completed in the coming hours and then it will be official."

The Italian journalist added in his tweet that OGC Nice manager Christophe Galtier will take over at the Parc des Princes and will be unveiled next week:

"Christophe Galtier, to be unveiled as new PSG manager next week."

Many expected PSG to sack Pochettino much earlier this summer after they failed to win the UEFA Champions League once again last season. While they did reclaim the Ligue 1 title, having lost it to LOSC Lille in the 2020-21 campaign, it wasn't enough to save the Argentine's job.

Rival fans had a field day criticizing the Parisians following Romano's latest update. One fan took the chance to take a dig at Premier League club Everton as well, writing:

"He’ll be at Everton by Christmas, what a fall from grace."

Many of the reactions centered around Lionel Messi, who joined PSG last summer. The Argentine had a slow start to life in France, scoring 11 goals in 34 matches across all competitions while also laying out 15 assists.

One fan believes Messi was a major reason for his compatriot Pochettino losing his job and sent out a four-word tweet:

"Messi Got him sacked."

"Messi got another Manager sacked."

Mauricio Pochettino's record at PSG

Pochettino took over the Ligue 1 giants in January 2021. It was his first role back in management after he parted ways with Tottenham Hotspur in November 2019.

The 50-year-old led the side to the French Cup in his debut season but they fell short in the league, finishing as runners-up to Lille. Pochettino then oversaw an incredible summer in which Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi, among others, joined the club.

However, those arrivals didn't particularly improve the brand of football, with the former Spurs boss often receiving criticism from the media for the same. Pochettino's troops also imploded in the Champions League once again to effectively seal his fate.

Holding a 2-0 lead over Real Madrid at half-time in the second leg of their last-16 clash, they conceded thrice in the final 45 minutes to exit the competition.

Overall, Pochettino managed PSG in 84 matches across all competitions. He led them to 56 wins, 13 draws and 15 losses.

