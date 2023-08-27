“Messi has these guys playing like prime Barcelona” - Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi scores first MLS goal for Inter Miami

Social media went into overdrive when Lionel Messi scored his first Major League Soccer (MLS) goal for Inter Miami this weekend. Despite not being part of the initial lineup, Messi came off the bench and did what he does best.

Miami were already exerting their dominance from the get-go, monopolizing ball control for much of the opening period. A squandered opportunity from the New York Red Bulls laid the groundwork for the Herons to capitalize.

It was the 37th minute when Noah Allen whipped in an immaculate pass into Diego Gomez. The latter twisted before driving the ball into the bottom right corner of the goal and putting Miami in the driver's seat.

Just when it seemed like the Red Bulls might level the score due to a handball by David Ruiz in the penalty area, VAR intervened. It was determined the ball had actually grazed his shoulder, and thus the would-be penalty was overturned.

The 60th-minute substitution changed the texture of the game dramatically. Lionel Messi stepped onto the pitch, relieving Leonardo Campana, as Inter Miami continued to protect their one-goal advantage.

The climax of the evening unfolded in the 89th minute. After missing a set piece, Messi weaved his magic. Dodging defenders inside the box, he flicked a jaw-dropping pass to Benjamin Cremaschi, who returned the favor by teeing Messi up in front of an unguarded net.

With one clean strike, Messi secured his first-ever MLS goal from point-blank range, putting the cherry on top of a stellar performance from the Herons.

Following these late-game heroics, Messi's scoring record for Inter Miami now stands at 11 goals and six assists in nine appearances, having found the net in eight of those games.

Twitter was set ablaze, with fans unable to contain their excitement over Messi's landmark goal.

Lionel Messi’s arrival spurs Inter Miami toward League Cup glory and potential MLS revival

Lionel Messi has already elevated Inter Miami CF to trophy winners. Earlier this month, his contribution was instrumental in securing the team's inaugural trophy - the Leagues Cup.

Entering their recent clash against the New York Red Bulls, the Herons were scraping the bottom of the MLS barrel. However, with their latest victory, not only have they crawled out of the basement of the league, but they've also signaled a turning point that could eventually lead to a playoff run.

The three points from the win catapulted the team from the doldrums to 14th place in the Eastern Conference, leaving Toronto FC and Colorado Rapids tied at the bottom with 19 points apiece.

The road to the playoffs is a steep climb, but it's not an insurmountable one. Currently standing at 21 points, Inter Miami find themselves 11 points adrift of the 9th-placed Chicago Fire FC, the final team holding a playoff ticket as of now.

With the top nine teams from each conference advancing to the post-season, there’s still a mountain to scale for the Herons. However, they have Lionel Messi!