"Messi is not happy" - Lobo Carrasco says PSG superstar could seal Barcelona return 'sooner rather than later'

Former Barcelona winger Lobo Carrasco has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi could soon be on his way back to Camp Nou. The forward put an end to his 21-year association with Barcelona last summer, joining PSG on a free transfer.

It would not be wrong to say that the Catalans have struggled to cope with the Argentina international, having crashed out of the Champions League, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana.

The 34-year-old's move to the Ligue 1 club has not been as smooth as he would have hoped for as well. Messi has struggled to hit the ground running in France, managing just 12 goal contributions from 17 appearances across all competitions.

While both Barcelona and Lionel Messi are trying to find their footing after parting ways, former Blaugrana star Lobo has made a bold statement about the forward. The ex-winger insisted that the Argentina international is not happy at PSG and could return to Catalonia soon. He said on El Chiringuito TV [via Tribal Football]:

“I see important clues regarding Messi's return to Barca and it may be sooner than expected. If the results do not follow, especially in the Champions League, he could demand his departure [from PSG]. The situation is difficult but his return is possible. Messi is not happy in Paris not as much as in Barcelona anyway."

The Argentinean has a contract with Mauricio Pochettino's side until the summer of 2023. There is said to be an option to extend the deal by another year that would see the player continue in Paris until the age of 37.

However, it remains to be seen if the player will seek a return to Camp Nou before his contract with the Parisians expires. It is also unclear whether Blaugrana are financially capable of facilitating the move, even if PSG are prepared to let Messi go.

How has Lionel Messi fared since joining PSG from Barcelona?

Lionel Messi put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 giants last summer. However, he has struggled to find his form since moving to the French capital, with fitness issues marring his progress.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Sergio Ramos has the same number of Ligue 1 goals for PSG as Lionel Messi Sergio Ramos has the same number of Ligue 1 goals for PSG as Lionel Messi 👀 https://t.co/gjBRocENLP

The Argentinean has provided six assists from 12 league appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side so far this term in Ligue 1. The forward, though, only found the back of the net once in those games.

It remains to be seen if the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner can turn things around with the Parisians during the second half of the campaign.

