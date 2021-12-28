‘Messi is not human, Cristiano is the best of humans’ – Gerard Pique’s opinion on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate resurfaces

Gerard Pique, a former team-mate of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, revealed his opinion on the perennial debate about the two modern footballing greats. The Spanish defender edged it out to Messi, saying he is "not a human."

Gerard Pique enjoyed a number of trophy-laden seasons with Lionel Messi at FC Barcelona and can obviously be forgiven for being biased. The Spanish defender was also part of the 2008 Champions League winning squad at Manchester United alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gerard Pique claimed the two are far different players:

"We are talking about two of the best players, not just in the world but the history of this sport. I always said that Messi has some talent that no one has. I mean, he has the ball and his speed controlling the ball. The ball doesn't go two metres far from his foot, it's always there. It's impossible to catch him, this talent I didn't see from anyone."

Pique further added:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is such a different player, they are very different. He is tall, strong, he's really complete. He can do anything. He can do goals with the head, free-kicks, penalties, take one on one. But for me it's like Messi is not human but Cristiano is the best of the humans.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi: Will either win a Ballon d’Or again?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a lifesaver for Manchester United this season. He has scored 13 goals and made two assists in 18 appearances across competitions. He single-handedly dragged them through their Champions League group, scoring some clutch winners and equalizers.

The Portuguese was miffed after finishing outside the top three for the 2021 Ballon d’Or as he finished seventh. He will be hoping for his team to win a trophy or two this season.

However, now almost 37, it is only a matter of time before age catches up and he stops competing for the biggest individual awards. Manchester United fans will not be counting him out for another Ballon d’Or just yet but perhaps too much depends upon the team’s overall fortunes.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, needs a vast change in fortune when it comes to his domestic goal involvements. He has scored just once in Ligue 1 so far this season. However, he has five Champions League goals in six appearances for Paris Saint-Germain.

He has only 12 shots in Ligue 1 this season while Ronaldo has scored 13 goals across all competitions. This has led to claims that the Portuguese is not behind Messi since the two made their recent moves.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Since Messi won the Ballon d'Or on Dec. 2, no player has scored more goals in Europe's top 5 leagues than Ronaldo.



Ronaldo - 14 goals

Messi - 5 goals Since Messi won the Ballon d'Or on Dec. 2, no player has scored more goals in Europe's top 5 leagues than Ronaldo.Ronaldo - 14 goals Messi - 5 goals https://t.co/okmFCjZRfa

Regardless, the two players, as Pique pointed out, are the two best players in football history. They are already in the twilight of their careers.

It is only their superlative talents that have allowed them to compete for the biggest awards, despite both being in their mid-thirties. The two players therefore need to be cherished, rather than compared.

