"Messi is, was, and will be the best player of all time" - Argentina star on comparisons between Lionel Messi and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal

Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez has shared his thoughts on parallels being drawn between Barcelona gem Lamine Yamal and Argentina teammate Lionel Messi. The Argentine striker is set to captain the Serie A giants against the Spanish giants in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.
Martinez faced the media ahead of the first leg of their Champions League tie on Wednesday, and was asked if sides fear Barcelona because of Yamal as they used to because of Messi. The striker replied that he was not willing to compare both players as he believes Messi is the best player of all time and is peerless. He pointed out, however, that Yamal is a top player that deserves respect for his achievements.
"Well, first of all, I’m not going to get into that. For me, Leo has no comparison, because Messi is, was, and will be the best player of all time. So I won’t make that comparison."
"I can only say that Lamine Yamal is an important player, we’ve all seen it, we all know it. At his young age, he’s doing a tremendous job, he’s already won important titles with his national team, so he deserves respect. But yes, he has a great future and is a great player."
Lionel Messi faced Inter Milan four times in his time in Europe but failed to score in each of those appearances. Lautaro Martinez's side come into Wednesday's game on the back of three successive defeats that have derailed their hopes of winning a treble this season.
Lamine Yamal and his Barcelona teammates are in sensational form, having secured the Copa del Rey title at the weekend. The 17-year-old has registered 14 goals and 20 assists this season, and will play a key role in the tie.
Barcelona star Lamine Yamal hails Lionel Messi as best in history
Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has named club legend Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer ever. The 17-year-old downplayed talks comparing him with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner in his press conference ahead of the UEFA Champions League semi-final.
“I don’t compare myself with anyone, same with Messi… I admire Leo, he’s the best in history. I just focus on improving, comparing myself with other players doesn’t make any sense”.
The youngster shares a lot of similarities with Lionel Messi, and like many in the past, has been compared with the Argentine great. The teenager is performing excellently and is firmly on track to leave a lasting legacy at Barcelona.
Yamal provided two assists for Hansi Flick's side in their 3-2 win over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday. The Spain international has now helped his side win two trophies this term, and will be hopeful of winning another two (LaLiga and UEFA Champions League) by the end of the season.