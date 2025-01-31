"Messi knows very well what we think, he is the smartest of all" - Scaloni comments on whether Lionel Messi will play 2026 World Cup

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has spoken up on his thoughts concerning Lionel Messi featuring at the FIFA World Cup in 2026. The Inter Miami ace has featured in every edition of the Mundial since 2006 and will be 39 years old during the next edition of the tournament.

Argentina boss Scaloni spoke with Christian Martin on DSport Argentina about the reality of the former Barcelona man playing in the tournament in the USA. He pointed out that Lionel Messi is aware of what they (the coaches) think, and desires to play in the tournament, but the timing is important.

"Messi to play in the 2026 World Cup? He has a desire, just like his teammates and the first thing to say is that they are aware that there is still a reasonable amount of time left. We have to take it step by step… There is time, let time pass and see how each player is arriving. He (Messi) knows very well what we think, and he is the smartest of all," Scaloni said.

Lionel Messi has a contract with Inter Miami until the end of the 2025 season, with an option for the 2026 season, as well. The forward continues to impress despite his age, having moved to the MLS in 2023. His club retain hope that he will be on their books for the 2026 season, during which the World Cup will take place.

Messi will fondly look back on the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a major turning point in his career, as he managed to set a number of records and win the trophy for the first time. Since then, there have been questions about whether the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will represent his country in 2026, particularly because of his age. Injuries caused him to feature sparingly in the Copa America last year, but he has proven time and again to still be capable of impacting games at the highest level.

Inter Miami co-owner admits that Lionel Messi will return to Barcelona

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has admitted that captain Lionel Messi has his sights set on a return to Barcelona in the near future. The Argentine great has hardly been in the city since leaving FC Barcelona for PSG in 2021, and yearns for a return home.

Speaking to the Economic Forum in Davos, Beckham revealed that he had hoped Messi would set up his permanent base in Miami after his stint with the club. He pointed out the extent of Messi's love for Barcelona and revealed that the 37-year-old told him of his desire to return home after his career.

“I would like Messi to live in Miami when he retires. But Leo told me that he only thinks about living near the Camp Nou. There is no player who loves Barcelona as much as he does. You can see the Barca crest on his leg and even on his water bottle," Beckham said.

Lionel Messi moved to Florida with his wife and three sons when he completed his switch from PSG to Inter Miami. His sons have become part of the Inter Miami youth set-up, but will soon return to Barcelona, where they were born, with their father.

