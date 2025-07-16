"Messi has made his path, I will make my own" - Lamine Yamal makes claim after officially inheriting Barcelona's No. 10 jersey

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal made a major Lionel Messi claim after inheriting the club's iconic number 10 shirt this week. The announcement came shortly after the Spanish youngster turned 18 this Sunday (July 13).

Since making his professional debut in April 2023, Lamine Yamal has seen a meteoric rise to stardom at Barcelona. The youngster is often considered Lionel Messi's successor at the club, with notable similarities to his playing style. The Argentine legend wore the number 10 shirt at Barca between 2008 and 2021, which he inherited from Ronaldinho. Much like him, Yamal also notably sported the number 19 at Barca last season before taking over the legendary number 10.

In an interview after inheriting Barcelona's number 10 shirt, Lamine Yamal addressed frequent comparisons with the greatest legend of the club. The Spaniard said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"Messi has made his path, I will make my own."

Lamine Yamal also renewed his contract with Barca until 2031 while taking up his new shirt number. He spoke of carrying forward the club's legacy and added (via Barca Universal):

"Every child dreams of owning things from Messi, Ronaldinho, and Maradona. I will try to continue their legacy with the number 10. The renewal until 2031 is a big step. A long road full of victories. We hope to enjoy it even more than last year."

The number 10 shirt is an integral part of Barca's heritage. Legends like Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho, Hristo Stoichkov, Rivaldo, and Pep Guardiola have worn it over the years. Before Yamal took over the shirt, another academy graduate, Ansu Fati, wore it since La Pulga's departure in 2021.

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal explains why Lionel Messi is the "greatest player in history"

Yamal - Source: Getty

In an interaction with the Chinese media, Lamine Yamal weighed in on why he idolizes Lionel Messi, while naming him the greatest of all time. The Spaniard said (via All About Argentina):

"For me, he is the best player in history. Everything he did on and off the field impressed me, and he gives me a sense of awe in everything. Everywhere in the world he goes, he leaves an impact. I liked everything about his game. And it’s been something really beautiful for me."

Lamine Yamal taking up the iconic number 10 shirt marks a significant milestone in his career, as the pressure of living up to the expectations remains immense. However, the youngster has been impressive so far, after having an exceptional 2024-25 season with Barcelona. He led the Catalans to the domestic treble whilst being an integral part of their success.

It remains to be seen if the Spaniard can come close to the legendary Argentine's success at Barca. He is often known for his impeccable dribbling and playmaking skills, which are well-known attributes of La Pulga's style. However, Yamal still has a long way to go to live up to such a level.

