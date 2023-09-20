"Messi masterclass incoming", "The GOAT is back" - Fans react as Lionel Messi returns to Inter Miami starting XI vs Toronto

Lionel Messi will make his first appearance for Inter Miami since the international break when his side face Toronto FC tonight (September 20) in the MLS. Fans are delighted to see perhaps the greatest player of all time back in action for the Herons.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner missed Miami's 3-3 win against Sporting KC and 5-2 defeat to Atlanta United. Messi had just represented Argentina on 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying duty and Gerardo Martino opted to rest the iconic forward.

The loss to Atlanta was the Herons' first since Messi arrived at the club earlier in the summer. It paints the picture of how important the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is to Martino's side. He has bagged 11 goals and five assists in just 11 appearances across competitions thus far at DRV PNK Stadium.

Lionel Messi has already made history with Inter Miami after captaining them to Leagues Cup glory last month. His side won their first-ever trophy in the process and he finished as top goalscorer with 10 goals.

Herons fans needn't fear tonight as the Argentine hero returns to Martino's starting lineup to face Toronto. He will captain the side in attack alongside Josef Martinez, with Facundo Farias, David Ruiz, and Sergio Busquets in midfield.

Meanwhile, DeAndre Yedlin, Tomas Aviles, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Kamal Miller, and Jordi Alba are in defense. Drake Callender is in goal for Martino's Herons side who will be eager to bounce back from their loss to Atlanta.

Fans are enthused to see Messi back in action following his period of rest. One fan lauded him as the greatest of all time:

"The GOAT is back."

Another fan expects to see a superb performance from the Inter Miami captain:

"Messi masterclass incoming."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Lionel Messi's return to Martino's lineup:

Drake Callender on Lionel Messi's adaption to life at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi is bonding well with his new Inter Miami teammates.

Herons goalkeeper Callender has given an insight into how Lionel Messi is finding his feet at DRV PNK. The Argentine icon has hit the ground running on the pitch but he's also having an impact off it in the dressing room. The American shot-stopper told USOpenCup.com that his captain is shy but getting settled in:

"He’s a great teammate. He’s kind of shy and, you know, soft-spoken. I always have to think that this guy is coming to a whole new league, a whole new country. He’s probably trying to get settled. Everything is new for him, you know? So I just did my best to help him feel welcome."

Messi joined Inter Miami after winning both the World Cup with Argentina and his second Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain. However, the iconic forward hasn't rested on his laurels and has taken his scintillating form to the MLS. Callender alluded to his professionalism:

"I see his dedication to the sport and to this team. In the short time he’s been with us, he’s really bought into what we’re trying to do and he’s made some great contributions on the field and off."

Lionel Messi will be hoping to get back to helping Vice City climb up the MLS Eastern Conference League table upon his return. His side sits 14th on 28 points but they do have games in hand over 12th-placed New York City and 13th-placed NY Red Bulls.