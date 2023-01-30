"Messi and Mbappe wasting Neymar’s assists" - Twitter explodes as PSG are held to frustrating 1-1 draw by Reims

Stade Reims shocked 10-man Paris Saint Germain (PSG) with a last-gasp equalizer to secure a well-deserved 1-1 draw on Sunday (January 29). Florian Balogun 90+6th minute effort pegged back the Parisians and sealed a famous point.

Reims were the better side early on. Japanese winger Junya Ito had a golden opportunity in the 14th minute. His goal-bound effort got the slightest deflection off Sergio Ramos to prevent it from putting the visitors ahead.

Marshall Munetsi went close in the 16th minute as Reims broke on the counter. Parisian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made a fine save to deny the Zimbabwean. PSG somewhat undeservedly took the lead with their first shot on target in the 51st minute. Lionel Messi's shot hit Juan Bernat and fell into the path of Neymar. The Brazilian attacker rounded Reims goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf before slotting home.

Reims thought they had won a penalty in the 54th minute when Florian Balogun was brought down in the Parisians' box by Marquinhos. However, the Arsenal loanee was adjudged to have been offside. Yet, PSG weren't out of the doghouse as Marco Veratti was sent off for a reckless challenge on Ito in the build-up. The Italian had only been on the pitch for 14 minutes, having come on at half-time.

Achraf Hakimi thought he had slotted home a Parisian second in the 64th minute, but the Moroccan was offside. PSG improved after Verratti's sending-off as they were more composed on the ball and controlled the tempo. Messi should have sealed all three points in the 82nd minute after Mbappe's clever pass found him. He placed his right-footed shot just wide of Diouf's goal.

However, the Parc des Princes were stunned in the 90+6th minute when Reims raced forward on the counter. Balogun used his pace to beat Donnarumma to the ball and fired home a dramatic equalizer. Will Still's side's impressive unbeaten run of 12 league games continues. Meanwhile, the Parisians hold a three-point lead over second-placed Lens.

Here's how Twitter reacted to a nervy win for the Ligue 1 leaders:

#10 🇵🇰 @MagisterialMes Balogun equalizer against psgggg damnnnnnnn Balogun equalizer against psgggg damnnnnnnn

Ivy @Ivylovespiems If you ask me #Neymar seems to be the only person playing for PSG right now they're trash If you ask me #Neymar seems to be the only person playing for PSG right now they're trash

🌼🦋 @josa326 Messi and Mbappe wasting Neymar’s assists 🙃 Messi and Mbappe wasting Neymar’s assists 🙃

Sara 🦋 @SaraFCBi How do PSG expect to beat Bayern playing like this? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… How do PSG expect to beat Bayern playing like this? twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Zibili @Zibilid Mbappe and Messi still playing poorly, i hope they are saving all their best play for bayern

Neymar best player for psg so far Mbappe and Messi still playing poorly, i hope they are saving all their best play for bayernNeymar best player for psg so far

prime.virgil @Lifeuknow1 This Messi disaster class has been one for the ages. Ronaldo must be so proud. Just hope he gets a tap in to cap it off. This Messi disaster class has been one for the ages. Ronaldo must be so proud. Just hope he gets a tap in to cap it off.

Omo Oba @OfficialSammyP1 everyone is poor Man 🤦 @Ani7ii Midfield lacks creativity. Mbappe ghostingeveryone is poor Man 🤦 @Ani7ii Midfield lacks creativity. Mbappe ghosting 😔 everyone is poor Man 🤦

Ayman @aymanalamrafin This psg team is so poor. Messi is just wasting his time there. This psg team is so poor. Messi is just wasting his time there.

⊰ @iraqiacore verratti came into the game played for a few minutes and got a red card verratti came into the game played for a few minutes and got a red card 😭 https://t.co/zVBGPYJYM1

🕸️ @mayvward Verratti after being on the pitch for 13 minutes Verratti after being on the pitch for 13 minutes https://t.co/hx33qFDV9k

OptaJean @OptaJean



🥇David Beckham after 9 minutes and 21 seconds

🥈Layvin Kurzawa after 12 minutes and 46 seconds

Marco Verratti after 13 minutes and 15 seconds



Off. 3 - Three fastest Paris' substitutes to be sent off in a Ligue 1 game since Opta collect these data (2006-07) :🥇David Beckham after 9 minutes and 21 seconds🥈Layvin Kurzawa after 12 minutes and 46 secondsMarco Verratti after 13 minutes and 15 secondsOff. #PSGSDR 3 - Three fastest Paris' substitutes to be sent off in a Ligue 1 game since Opta collect these data (2006-07) :🥇David Beckham after 9 minutes and 21 seconds🥈Layvin Kurzawa after 12 minutes and 46 seconds🆕Marco Verratti after 13 minutes and 15 secondsOff. #PSGSDR https://t.co/fEUQMzX1Vl

Julien Laurens @LaurensJulien Folarin Balogun’s runs, movement and awareness so far against PSG have been brilliant. He has been great all season in Ligue 1 to be fair so it’s not surprising. He has so much potential. Folarin Balogun’s runs, movement and awareness so far against PSG have been brilliant. He has been great all season in Ligue 1 to be fair so it’s not surprising. He has so much potential.

Ash @tennisville1



The WC has not been good for them PSG getting outplayed by ReimsThe WC has not been good for them #PSGReims PSG getting outplayed by ReimsThe WC has not been good for them #PSGReims

۟ @madmcxs messi and mbappe stinking up the pitch WHEW messi and mbappe stinking up the pitch WHEW

sally🌻🦖 @discokyks and galtier still thinks we don’t need new defenders and galtier still thinks we don’t need new defenders💀💀

PSG COMMUNITY @psgcommunity_



Homme du match ? Sorti de Neymar Jr, unique buteur du soir !Homme du match ? Sorti de Neymar Jr, unique buteur du soir ! 🇧🇷Homme du match ? https://t.co/DlAp5Ff0fw

Aron | Campeón del mundo 🏆 🇦🇷 @Aron_bvb Messi is finished, move to Saudi Arabia pal Messi is finished, move to Saudi Arabia pal

🔑 @vscobaree @GFFN Reims actually been the much better side. Impressed by them. @GFFN Reims actually been the much better side. Impressed by them.

Charles Watts @charles_watts Balogun again!



Injury time equaliser away at PSG. What a season he’s having. Balogun again!Injury time equaliser away at PSG. What a season he’s having.

Colin Millar @Millar_Colin Folarin Balogun, on loan from Arsenal, with an excellently timed run and finish to equalise for Reims in the last second at Paris Saint-Germain! Perfectly timed run and really composed finish. Reims earn the draw they thoroughly deserved! Folarin Balogun, on loan from Arsenal, with an excellently timed run and finish to equalise for Reims in the last second at Paris Saint-Germain! Perfectly timed run and really composed finish. Reims earn the draw they thoroughly deserved!

OS @osaeee Balogun dagger on Psg Balogun dagger on Psg https://t.co/jwE1F9EOtI

Nattack 🫡 @Nattack5 WILL STILL'S ON FIRE WILL STILL'S ON FIRE

PSG have €10 million bid for Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar rejected

The Parisians are trying to lure Skriniar to the club this month.

Skriniar is heading to the Parc des Princes next summer as PSG close have reached a pre-contract agreement with the defender, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. However, the Parisians are looking to lure the Slovakian to Ligue 1 this month.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, PSG have made an offer of €10 million for Skriniar. This has been rejected by Inter, who are aiming for €20 million to part with their centre-back.

The Nerazzurri were confident Skriniar would sign a new deal last summer when they turned down €60 million from the Paris giants for the defender. However, the Slovakian has not extended his contract and is set to become a PSG player next season.

He has been at Inter since 2017, when he joined the club from Sampdoria for €37 million. He has made 242 appearances for the Italian side, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists.

Skriniar's arrival at the Parc des Princes will enthuse fans as Galtier will strengthen his defense which has already been impressive this season. If he arrives this month, the Slovakian will give Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, and Presnel Kimpembe healthy competition.

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

