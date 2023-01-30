"Messi and Mbappe wasting Neymar’s assists" - Twitter explodes as PSG are held to frustrating 1-1 draw by Reims

Stade Reims shocked 10-man Paris Saint Germain (PSG) with a last-gasp equalizer to secure a well-deserved 1-1 draw on Sunday (January 29). Florian Balogun 90+6th minute effort pegged back the Parisians and sealed a famous point.
Reims were the better side early on. Japanese winger Junya Ito had a golden opportunity in the 14th minute. His goal-bound effort got the slightest deflection off Sergio Ramos to prevent it from putting the visitors ahead.
Marshall Munetsi went close in the 16th minute as Reims broke on the counter. Parisian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made a fine save to deny the Zimbabwean. PSG somewhat undeservedly took the lead with their first shot on target in the 51st minute. Lionel Messi's shot hit Juan Bernat and fell into the path of Neymar. The Brazilian attacker rounded Reims goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf before slotting home.
Reims thought they had won a penalty in the 54th minute when Florian Balogun was brought down in the Parisians' box by Marquinhos. However, the Arsenal loanee was adjudged to have been offside. Yet, PSG weren't out of the doghouse as Marco Veratti was sent off for a reckless challenge on Ito in the build-up. The Italian had only been on the pitch for 14 minutes, having come on at half-time.
Achraf Hakimi thought he had slotted home a Parisian second in the 64th minute, but the Moroccan was offside. PSG improved after Verratti's sending-off as they were more composed on the ball and controlled the tempo. Messi should have sealed all three points in the 82nd minute after Mbappe's clever pass found him. He placed his right-footed shot just wide of Diouf's goal.
However, the Parc des Princes were stunned in the 90+6th minute when Reims raced forward on the counter. Balogun used his pace to beat Donnarumma to the ball and fired home a dramatic equalizer. Will Still's side's impressive unbeaten run of 12 league games continues. Meanwhile, the Parisians hold a three-point lead over second-placed Lens.
Here's how Twitter reacted to a nervy win for the Ligue 1 leaders:
PSG have €10 million bid for Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar rejected
Skriniar is heading to the Parc des Princes next summer as PSG close have reached a pre-contract agreement with the defender, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. However, the Parisians are looking to lure the Slovakian to Ligue 1 this month.
According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, PSG have made an offer of €10 million for Skriniar. This has been rejected by Inter, who are aiming for €20 million to part with their centre-back.
The Nerazzurri were confident Skriniar would sign a new deal last summer when they turned down €60 million from the Paris giants for the defender. However, the Slovakian has not extended his contract and is set to become a PSG player next season.
He has been at Inter since 2017, when he joined the club from Sampdoria for €37 million. He has made 242 appearances for the Italian side, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists.
Skriniar's arrival at the Parc des Princes will enthuse fans as Galtier will strengthen his defense which has already been impressive this season. If he arrives this month, the Slovakian will give Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, and Presnel Kimpembe healthy competition.
