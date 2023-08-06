“Messi could never”, “Class is permanent” - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo scores incredible weak foot goal for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an incredible goal with his weaker left foot to give Al-Nassr the lead against Raja CA in the Arab Cup of Champions quarterfinal on Sunday (August 6). Fans on Twitter hailed the 38-year-old for his spectacular effort.

Ronaldo opened the scoring for Al-Alamy in the 19th minute from outside the box with a stunning left-footed strike. After being set up perfectly by Anderson Talisca, the Portuguese smashed the ball home from the edge of the area.

After the Portugal captain's goal, Sultan Al-Ghannam and Seko Fofana gave the Saudi Pro League club a three goal lead. Abdullah Madu scored an own goal in the 41st minute, but Al-Alamy held on for a convincing 3-1 win to reach the semifinal.

Ronaldo's goal, though, was the main talking point as the 38-year-old turned back the clock with his effort. Fans on Twitter reacted to the goal, with one taking a dig at his arch-rival Messi's perceived inability to score off his weaker foot:

"Messi could never score like that with his weak foot."

Another commented:

"Class is permanent."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

. @7bling_bling @brfootball @AlNassrFC_EN messi could never score like that with his weak foot

What Al-Nassr's Anderson Talisca said about Cristiano Ronaldo

Anderson Talisca and Cristiano Ronaldo have been partners in Al-Nassr's attack since the Portuguese superstar joined the Saudi Pro League side as a free agent in December.

Ronaldo, 38, remains a world-class player and an idol to many. Talisca pointed out the Portugal captain's greatness and that it's a massive honour for him to play alongside Ronaldo:

"Cristiano is a very humble, humane and calm person. ... For me, Cristiano is the greatest player in football, and to play with him in the same team is a very great achievement."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Talisca have a new partner in attack in Sadio Mane. The Senegalese completed a €40 million move from Bayern Munich this summer. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the troicka perform together.