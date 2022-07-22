Messi, Neymar and Mbappe banned from using phones during meals as new PSG coach Christophe Galtier establishes several strict rules: Reports

According to The Sun, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forwards Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe have been banned from using their phones during meals. New Parisian boss Christophe Galtier has implemented the restriction after kicking off his tenure at the Parc des Princes this summer.

PSG decided to ring the managerial changes once again earlier this month. Mauricio Pochettino made way for Galtier to take charge of affairs in the Parisian capital.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English ✍️



Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Christophe Galtier has been appointed as first team head coach.



#ICICESTPARIS ✍️Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Christophe Galtier has been appointed as first team head coach. 🆕✍️💼Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Christophe Galtier has been appointed as first team head coach. ❤️💙 #ICICESTPARIS https://t.co/iE0zJ1nz8c

The former OGC Nice manager has wasted no time in making his impact felt at the club. One of the first things he's done is restrict the trio of Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe from using their mobile phones during meal times.

The tactician also told the three superstars to dine alongside the rest of the squad, except on certain occasions. As per the report, Galtier has implemented this new rule to create a better atmosphere and promote friendliness within the group.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English 🎙️ Christophe Galtier's first interview as first team head coach 🎙️ Christophe Galtier's first interview as first team head coach 🔴🔵 https://t.co/U0OTydSznm

In addition to the aforementioned, the French tactician is also said to have instructed the squad to arrive at training between 8:30 am and 8:45 am. Any player who arrives even a minute late will be sent home, as claimed by Record.

Lionel Messi has a point to prove at PSG next season

The trio will be in PSG's attack once again next season

The unexpected happened last summer as Lionel Messi parted ways with Barcelona due to La Liga's wage rules amidst the club's financial struggles. The Argentine ended up signing a two-year contract with PSG and spent his first season away from Camp Nou last term.

Unfortunately, Messi endured a slow start to his debut campaign with PSG as he struggled to adapt to the physical style played in the French league. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner ended the campaign with a paltry six goals and 15 assists in 26 Ligue 1 games. He registered 11 goals and 15 assists in 38 games in all competitions.

The upcoming campaign will afford the Argentine an opportunity to win over critics and light up his career in the Parisian jersey. He's been sharp in his preseason games this summer, which suggests that he's ready to run riot in the new season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far