"Messi and Neymar should not pass to Mbappe" "Mpaypal better drop his ego" - PSG fans fume as attacking trio start together against Lille despite 'penaltygate' incident

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are urging Kylian Mbappe to drop his ego as he starts alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi against LOSC Lille on August 21.

There has been much controversy surrounding the French striker following an altercation with Neymar during the side's 5-2 win over Montpellier last week.

The Frenchman cut a frustrated figure throughout the win and many have called him out for perceived selfishness.

The Parisians have made a fine start to the season despite the situation surrounding Mbappe, Neymar and Messi.

The Ligue 1 champions thrashed Clermont Foot 5-0 in their season-opener with Messi and Neymar flourishing.

The Argentine looks like the legendary forward that won seven Ballon d'Or's in the colors of Barcelona for so many years before arriving at the Parc des Princes.

Messi has three goals and an assist in his first three appearances whilst his Brazilian teammate has five goals and three assists in as many appearances.

Following that victory, PSG then beat Montpellier in a game that was marred by Mbappe's antics.

Christophe Galtier's side are eyeing a third win in a row and fans will want the attacking trio to be on good terms during their clash with seventh-placed Lille.

Meanwhile, Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal with a back three of Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe.

Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes start as wing-backs whilst new signing Vitinha lines up alongside Marco Verratti in midfield.

Fans have reacted to Galtier's line-up to take on Lille with intrigue over how the attacking trio will coincide with one another.

Power struggle between Messi, Neymar and Mbappe plaguing start of PSG's season

A feud between the trio has emerged

Despite PSG's impressive start to the season, there has been speculation of unrest in the dressing room between trio Mbappe, Neymar and Messi.

Reports claim that a divide is ensuing between Mbappe on one side and the former Barcelona duo on the other.

Tensions reached fever pitch during the Parisians' demolition of Montpellier last weekend.

Mbappe, who had earlier missed a penalty in the match, asked to take a second-awarded spot-kick of which the Brazilian had already claimed.

The pair clashed over who should take with the former Barca star eventually taking and dispatching home.

The altercation between the pair has hinted of a rivalry and it is something Galtier will want to put a stop to with the season just having started.

PSG are in fine form with wins over Clermont Foot and Montpellier.

They will want to continue that form against a Lille side who have started their season with a 4-1 win over Auxerre and a 1-1 draw against Nantes.

