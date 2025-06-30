"Messi is playing with statues, not teammates" - Zlatan Ibrahimovic hits out after watching Lionel Messi in 4-0 Inter Miami loss to PSG

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has claimed that Lionel Messi would have done better if he had better teammates at Inter Miami. He highlighted that his teammates are not running around on the pitch and are playing like statues.

Speaking to French media after PSG knocked out Inter Miami at the FIFA Club World Cup, Ibrahimovic insisted that Messi was still capable of delivering on the big stage and just needed some help. He added that the Argentine continues to play because he loves the game and is still better than most of the players in the world.

He said via AlbicelesteTalk:

"Leo Messi didn’t lose, Inter Miami did! Messi is playing with statues, not teammates. He’s surrounded by players who run as if they’re carrying bags of cement! If he were in a real team, in any big team, you’d see the real lion. Messi plays only because he loves the game, because he can still do what 99% of players cannot!"

"There are no coaches, no stars, not even players who understand how to move without the ball! This is not the Messi I know, if you put him in a real team, he’ll still set the stadium on fire!”

Lionel Messi played the whole match as Inter Miami lost 4-0 to PSG. The Argentine created chances and tried to score until the end of the match, but they failed to get past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has always insisted that Lionel Messi is 'one of a kind'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic spoke to ESPN in 2016 and heaped praise on Lionel Messi. He claimed that the Argentine was unique and does things that can only be seen on the PlayStation. He said:

"I think Messi is one of a kind. I don't know if we will see another player do the things that he does because he has his style and to become that player, I don't think it's possible. I had the luck to see him every day, I said before, it's like playing PlayStation: You give the ball to the guy and you start to go through every player and that's who Messi is."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played 42 matches with Lionel Messi at Barcelona. The two combined for 10 goals, with six of those goals scored by the Argentine.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More