"Messi PR working overtime" - Fans take offence to tweet suggesting France star was robbed of a Ballon d'Or in 2013 by Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo fans are in uproar after a tweet suggested that the Portuguese icon robbed Franck Ribery of the 2013 Ballon d'Or. One fan has even claimed that Lionel Messi's PR team are behind the post from Football Tweet.

The tweet in question lavishes praise on Bayern Munich legend Ribery, deeming him to be one of the greatest players in French football history. However, it's closing remark has infuriated the Ronaldo fanbase. They state:

"Franck Ribery: one of the greatest players in the history of France, robbed of the 2013 Ballon d'Or."

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or in 2013 after a remarkable season with Real Madrid. The Portuguese legend bagged 55 goals and 13 assists in 55 games across competitions. He finished as the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League with 12 goals.

However, Ribery didn't even finish second as Messi beat him to that place. The Frenchman enjoyed a phenomenal campaign that year, scoring 11 goals and providing 23 assists in 43 games across competitions. The Frenchman won the UEFA Champions League with Bayern as well as the Bundesliga title.

Yet, the French winger was handed 23.36% of votes finishing third while Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or with 27.99% of votes. Ribery never won the award during his illustrious career and he retired last October.

Fans have hit out at the tweet for suggesting Ronaldo didn't deserve the award over Ribery. One fan placed the blame on Messi:

"Messi PR working overtime."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the debatable tweet that seems to take aim at Ronaldo's 2013 victory:

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Franck Ribéry: one of the greatest players in the history of France, robbed of the 2013 Ballon d’Or. Franck Ribéry: one of the greatest players in the history of France, robbed of the 2013 Ballon d’Or. 🏆🇫🇷 https://t.co/MthX62TOLO

Mfp @Mfp5Head_ @Football__Tweet Ronaldo was so clear in 2013 @Football__Tweet Ronaldo was so clear in 2013

nightmare4817 @hr71488 @Football__Tweet By this logic, then meet your 2023 Ballon D'oro. Lol @Football__Tweet By this logic, then meet your 2023 Ballon D'oro. Lol https://t.co/oGduRNrnUa

Wahome @Homes19LFC @Football__Tweet Wasn’t even Bayern best player that season. Robben carried Bayern scored the winning goal in final and was levels above Ribbery. @Football__Tweet Wasn’t even Bayern best player that season. Robben carried Bayern scored the winning goal in final and was levels above Ribbery.

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to end his career having won the Ballon d'Or more times than Lionel Messi

Ronaldo is a five-time winner of the France Football award.

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted back in 2019 that he wanted to end his career having won more Ballons d'Or awards than his longtime rival Messi. The legendary duo were tied at five a piece at the time. He said (via Sky Sports):

"I would love [more], and I think I deserve it. Messi is a fantastic guy, a fantastic player. He's in the history of football - but I think I have to have six or seven or eight to be above him."

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't managed to win the award since 2017 while Messi has gone on to win two more. Now aged 38 it seems unlikely he will get his hands on the Ballon d'Or again in his career.

Meanwhile, Messi is among the favorites to win this year's award in October. His 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph has many touting him as the frontrunner.

Poll : 0 votes