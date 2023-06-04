"Messi>PSG", "Football will remember this" - Fans slam PSG supporters for booing Lionel Messi in his last game for the Parisian club

Lionel Messi faithful were not happy after some Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans booed the Argentinian icon ahead of his last game for the club.

Messi, 35, joined Les Parisiens on a free transfer after reluctantly leaving Barcelona in 2021. Over the past two seasons, the forward bagged 32 goals and 35 assists from 75 games across competitions, helping the club win three trophies, including two Ligue 1 titles.

Despite his contributions, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner struggled to win over the PSG fans. The forward was subject to criticism after the French giants lost 3-2 on aggregate to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 last term.

There was a similar feeling of frustration towards Messi after he struggled to create an impact in the Parisians' 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich at the same stage in March. He was often jeered by fans in the games following the loss to the Bundesliga giants.

As Messi's relationship with the PSG faithful deteriorated, it became increasingly evident that he will leave the club this summer. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner confirmed the same ahead of the team's final game of the season against Clermont Foot in Ligue 1 on Saturday (June 3).

Messi, though, was given no consideration as he was once again booed by the Les Parisiens faithful. In videos that emerged on social media, fans were heard whistling when the forward's name was announced minutes before the game.

The PSG fans' reaction did not go down well with the Argentinian supporters, with one tweeting:

"Football will remember this."

Another tweeted:

"Messi > PSG"

Here are some more reactions to some fans booing Lionel Messi ahead of his final game for the French giants:

FMF @fmf0815 ‍ @ManagingBarca Messi is bigger than whole france @ManagingBarca Messi is bigger than whole france 😮‍💨

Pushkar Kankariya @PushkarKankari1

Oil money club

Play without any ambition smaller club @ManagingBarca That's why Messi >>> Psg's so called historyOil moneyclubPlay without any ambition smaller club @ManagingBarca That's why Messi >>> Psg's so called history Oil money 💰 club Play without any ambition smaller club

Andrés Onrubia Ramos @AndiOnrubia



@diarioas @carrusel Pitada a Messi por parte de los ultras en el Parque de los Príncipes en el último partido del argentino con la camiseta del PSG. Pitada a Messi por parte de los ultras en el Parque de los Príncipes en el último partido del argentino con la camiseta del PSG.@diarioas @carrusel https://t.co/W4m3k37dKV

Messi has received an offer worth over €400 million a year from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, while Major League Soccer side Inter Miami have also made a proposal. Barcelona, meanwhile, are keen to re-sign the forward but have to resolve their financial issues first.

How did Lionel Messi fare in his last game for PSG?

Lionel Messi started alongside Kylian Mbappe and Hugo Ekitike in attack in his final game for PSG. However, things did not go according to plan as the Ligue 1 champions suffered a 3-2 loss to Clermont.

The former Barcelona superstar was, nevertheless, one of the best players on the pitch. He had three shots on target, with no player across both teams faring better. The forward attempted five dribbles, the most in the game, and completed two of them.

Lionel Messi also had 69 touches, with only three of his teammates faring better, and completed 41 passes with 82% accuracy. He played four key passes and created one big chance, but did not register an assist.

The 35-year-old won three of the seven duels he competed in and won one freekick for his side. However, he lost possession 14 times, which was the most in the game, and missed one big chance.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes