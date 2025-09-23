“Messi’s dad basically runs the club” - Former Premier League star who played in MLS warns footballers against Inter Miami transfer

Former Leeds United star Mateusz Klich has claimed that Lionel Messi's family has a major hand in the running of Inter Miami. Klich advised players not to join the Herons as long as the Argentine superstar is there.

Lionel Messi signed for Inter Miami as a free agent from Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2023. Since joining, he had led the Herons to their first two trophies in history - the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield in 2024. He was also named MLS Most Valuable Player (MVP) last year. In around two years, the Argentine legend has 64 goals and 31 assists in 76 outings across competitions for the MLS side.

In an interview with Foot Truck (h/t GOAL), former Premier League and MLS star Mateusz Klich criticized the internal workings of Inter Miami. He suggested that the star forward's father, Jorge Messi, has a big hand in the running of the club. He also discouraged players from joining the MLS side, saying:

"I don't recommend Miami as long as Messi is there. It's a disaster; people are leaving, coaches and physiotherapists are leaving. Organisationally, it's bad. Messi's dad basically runs the club. Everyone speaks Spanish, and nothing can be done without their consent. The club itself is also 45-50 minutes from Miami."

The legendary Argentine has been pivotal for Inter Miami this year as well, recording 30 goals and 13 assists in 37 outings across competitions. His contract with the Herons is set to end in December this year, although reports suggest he is close to signing a renewal.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano addresses reports about Lionel Messi's contract renewal

In a pre-match press conference ahead of facing DC United, Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano addressed reports about Lionel Messi's contract renewal. The Argentine's compatriot and former Barcelona teammate said (via GOAL):

"I’m not going to speak about hypotheticals, and I’m certainly not the one who should make that announcement. Hopefully it happens soon. It would be fantastic news not only for the club but for MLS and soccer in the United States as a whole. We just have to let things take their natural course and allow those who need to announce it to do so."

Earlier this month, the Argentine played his final World Cup qualifier game on home soil, scoring a brace in the match against Venezuela. There is also speculation about whether he will lead La Albiceleste in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, after his historic triumph in 2022.

With the World Cup set to be held partly in the United States, it remains to be seen if the former Barcelona superstar renews with Inter Miami ahead of the competition.

