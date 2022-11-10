"Messi's greatest nightmare" Changed the history of football" - Football fans lose their minds as Germany star gets surprise call up for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Football fans are losing their minds after Lionel Messi's 2014 FIFA World Cup nemesis Mario Gotze was selected in Germany's 26-man squad for this year's tournament.

Hansi Flick has chosen Gotze, 30, as one of his midfielders to head to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which has come as a surprise to many.

The Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder last played for Die Mannschaft in 2017 but went down as a German legend in 2014.

Gotze struck an extra-time winner in Germany's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final at the Maracana Stadium in Brazil.

It prevented Lionel Messi from winning a much-desired World Cup trophy - the final piece to add to his glittering cabinet of accomplishments.

Hence, memories of Gotze's exploits in the 2014 tournament final are being reflected upon with the midfielder back in the German squad for Qatar.

He has earned 63 international caps for Die Mannschaft, scoring 17 goals and providing 11 assists,

Gotze joined Frankfurt from PSV Eindhoven this past summer for €3 million.

He has impressed, with two goals and three assists in 22 appearances across competitions.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter who were enthused by Flick's selection of Gotze:

Lionel Messi was devastated after losing the 2014 FIFA World Cup final against Germany

The Argentine's suffered defeat in the final

Messi picked up the Golden Ball for his exploits at the FIFA World Cup in 2014.

The Argentine scored four goals and provided an assist in seven matches, dragging La Albiceleste to the final.

They beat the likes of the Netherlands and Belgium en route to the final against Germany.

It seemed written in the stars that Messi would secure his FIFA World Cup winners' medal.

Yet, Gotze had over plans, as his extra-time winner broke La Albiceleste and Messi's hearts.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward reflected with disappointment and did not care for being awarded the Golden Ball after the defeat to Germany.

He said (via NDTV Sports):

"I don't care about the prize. I don't care about anything. Right now, nothing can console me -- not the award or anything else. I wanted to take Argentina to the World Cup for all the people."

The former Barcelona attacker will make his final appearance at a World Cup tournament when he captains Argentina in Qatar.

He hopes to go one step further than his national team managed in 2014.

