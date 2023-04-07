"Messi should have said something" - UEFA president slams Argentina's Emi Martinez for his antics after 2022 FIFA World Cup win

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin believes Lionel Messi should have said something to Emiliano Martinez for the goalkeeper's celebrations following the 2022 FIFA World Cup win.

Martinez came into controversy for what he did following La Albiceleste's win. The Aston Villa goalkeeper first celebrated by holding the trophy to his crotch area. Martinez then went on to mock France and Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe during an open bus parade.

Ceferin has now shared his take on the matter, saying (via MARCA):

"Messi should have said something, told him to stop doing that, to show some I respect."

He further said:

"If you see how he reacted during penalties... I can't understand why he makes fun of Mbappé, the puppet thing and things like that. That's not sportsmanship, it was primitive and I didn't like it."

The UEFA president also said he expected a much classier manner from Martinez:

"That is not done. You won the World Cup! Show some greatness, show that you are not primitive. You can be a perfect goalkeeper , but if you are not a good person..."

Argentina beat France in the FIFA World Cup final in December 2022 to lift the World Cup after 36 years.

Jerome Rothen explained why he is frustrated with Lionel Messi

Messi has come under criticism for his performances for Ligue 1 giants PSG. Jerome Rothen has been one of the pundits most vocal against the player.

Rothen has now explained the reason behind his frustration with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. He told RMC Sport:

“I’m virulent in my criticism because it is the height of my disappointment, Leo Messi represents football, everything I love about football. He has marked the history of soccer, he is perhaps the greatest of all generations. But we are extremely disappointed with his contribution over his two seasons at PSG.”

Since joining PSG in 2021, the Argentine has scored 29 goals and has provided 32 assists in 67 matches.

He is currently in the final months of his PSG contract. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has been linked with a move away from the club, with possible destinations being Barcelona or Saudi Pro League (SPL) side Al-Hilal.

