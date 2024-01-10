"Messi is short, he's trash. Cristiano Ronaldo is better" - IShowSpeed makes outrageous claim on stream with Ronaldo Nazario

YouTube sensation IShowSpeed doubled down on his claim that Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi while visiting Real Madrid icon Ronaldo Nazario.

The popular American YouTuber is a massive Ronaldo fan and has constantly labeled him as the greatest player in history. He's often downplayed Messi's abilities in comparison with the Al-Nassr superstar.

Speed visited Madrid legend Ronaldo Nazario and was shown the Brazilian's Ballon d'Or award in a clip that's gone viral on X. The iconic former striker informs the 18-year-old that Messi has more Ballons d'Or (8) to his name.

The American hits back and tells Ronaldo Nazario (via iShowSpeedHQ):

"You know Ronaldo's the GOAT."

Ronaldo Nazario asked why Speed didn't like the Argentina skipper to which he responded:

"Because he (Messi) is short and he's trash. Cristiano Ronaldo is better."

The Brazilian laughed off those claims by insisting he loved them both.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, has spent his entire career rivaling the Barcelona icon. The height of their rivalry came while they locked horns in La Liga at Madrid and Barca respectively.

The former Manchester United star became a Los Blancos legend during his nine seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu. He is the club's all-time top goalscorer, with 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 games. He's won five Ballons d'Or during his incredible career.

Meanwhile, his longtime rival lit up La Liga with stunning performances throughout his 17 seasons at Camp Nou. He posted 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games, touted as the greatest player in Blaugrana history.

Ronaldo Nazario gave his take on the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi rivalry

Ronaldo Nazario hailed Argentina's World Cup winner.

Ronaldo Nazario gave an intriguing opinion on the rivalry between the two iconic forwards in November 2020. The Selecao great argued that the Barca icon was more of a complete player:

"He is out of this world. Cristiano, too, but I see Leo as more complete. He's great. I like him much more than any other player. Everything he does is spectacular."

Messi reached the pinnacle of world football in 2022 when he captained Argentina to the FIFA World Cup trophy. It was a long time coming for the Inter Miami superstar, and he finally got the job done with seven goals and three assists in seven games.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still without a World Cup trophy to complete his glistening trophy cabinet. The Portugal star did win the European Championships in 2016, and he's international football's all-time top goalscorer with 128 goals in 205 caps.