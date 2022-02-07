"Messi is somewhere in Paris celebrating wildly" - Barcelona fans refer to Dani Alves as the greatest right-back in history after eyecatching display against Atletico Madrid

Dani Alves made his second Camp Nou debut on Sunday against Atletico Madrid and his display had Barcelona fans gushing all over social media.

The 38-year-old recently completed a shock return to the Blaugrana from Sao Paulo last year, having departed the club in 2016.

He has mostly played away from Camp Nou on his second return to Barcelona. However, the Brazil international was given the opportunity to star in front of 75,000 fans at the stadium he called home for eight years against Atletico Madrid.

In many ways, the game was a direct six-pointer in the top four race, with one point separating the two sides heading into the clash.

Alves put up an eventful performance and despite being 38 years old, he rolled back the years to when he strutted his stuff down the right flank in his prime.

He provided an assist for Barcelona's first goal and rounded up the scoring in the second half before receiving a red card for a rash challenge in the 68th minute.

Despite his dismissal, the Catalans held on for a 4-2 victory over the defending champions and the club's fans took to Twitter to adulate the most decorated footballer in history.

ᵣₒₙ @cfcRon___ @ESPNFC twitter.com/cfcRon___/stat… ᵣₒₙ @cfcRon___ The funniest thing about that goal by Dani Alves is that you just know Messi is somewhere in Paris celebrating it wildly. The funniest thing about that goal by Dani Alves is that you just know Messi is somewhere in Paris celebrating it wildly. @ESPNFC twitter.com/cfcRon___/stat…

Adam @AJA0044 Can't believe we're going to struggle replacing Dani Alves twice Can't believe we're going to struggle replacing Dani Alves twice

Sister Nkechi ❤️💙 @Nkjnr Dani Alves is quite nasty with dem passes



Genuinely, REALLY REALLY good with dem passes



Precision is crazy Dani Alves is quite nasty with dem passes Genuinely, REALLY REALLY good with dem passes Precision is crazy

Dani Alves will attempt to write the final chapter of his glorious career with Barcelona swansong

Xavi's appointment has restored hope of a brighter future at Barcelona

Dani Alves has had a legendary career that has seen him perform at the highest levels for over two decades.

With over 40 major trophies won in a glittering career, the 38-year-old is the most decorated footballer in history and has represented some of the biggest clubs in the world.

These include the likes of Sevilla, PSG, Juventus and Sao Paulo while he is also the third most-capped Brazilian player in history with 121 caps to his name.

His prime years undeniably came at Barcelona, where between 2008 and 2016, he played a key role in helping them become one of the most dominant sides in history.

More success has been tasted on both the club and international stage since then before Alves completed a shock return to the Camp Nou last year.

The Blaugrana are a long way off the dominant side he left six years ago, with sporting and financial disasters leaving the club a shadow of their former selves.

However, Xavi's appointment portends to a potentially brighter future and Alves will be looking to play his part in helping the club return to the summit.

