"Messi statpadding at its finest", "This was needed against Bayern" - Twitter reacts as PSG beat Brest 2-1 with last minute Mbappe winner

Fans had mixed reactions after Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi inspired Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to a late 2-1 win at Brest in Ligue 1. The Frenchman netted an injury time winner to seal all three points for Christophe Galtier's side.

PSG desperately needed a win after their midweek elimination in the UEFA Champions League. The Parisian giants exited the tournament following a 3-0 aggregate defeat against Bayern Munich in the Round of 16.

The Ligue 1 leaders, though, did not have it easy at Brest. They opened the scoring through Carlos Soler in the first half, but the hosts went into half-time all square.

PSG toiled in the second half and found the winner in injury time after a brilliant through ball from Messi found Mbappe, who rounded off the Brest goalkeeper to score.

Fans on Twitter had plenty of reactions after PSG's narrow win. Some were impressed by Messi and Mbappe's linkup in attack, while others accused the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner of stat-padding in Ligue 1.

One said:

"Messi stadpadding at its finest"

Another posted:

"This was needed against Bayern"

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

Completely Ronny @completelycr7 @TheEuropeanLad Another Clutch goal from Mbappe, he got it from Ronaldo @TheEuropeanLad Another Clutch goal from Mbappe, he got it from Ronaldo

The win against Brest saw PSG extend their lead atop Ligue 1 to 11 points. The reigning champions have 66 points from 27 games, well clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille, who have a game in hand and play Strasbourg on Sunday (March 12).

It's worth mentioning that Ligue 1 is the only major Christophe Galtier's side can win this season. They have been knocked out of both the UEFA Champions League and Coupe de France but did win the Trophee des Champions earlier this season.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe spearheading PSG attack this season

Both Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have been scoring and assisting goals for fun this season. The duo have 49 goals between them across competitions.

Messi has been having a great season in the French capital following a tough debut campaign last time, bagging 18 goals and 17 assists across all competitions.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Messi Lionel Messi reaches 300 club assists after tonight’s one to Mbappé between Barcelona and PSG — and he’s in the history again. Lionel Messi reaches 300 club assists after tonight’s one to Mbappé between Barcelona and PSG — and he’s in the history again. 🔵🅰️🇦🇷 #Messi https://t.co/k6h7reor37

Mbappe, meanwhile, is PSG's leading goalscorer this season with 31 goals and eight assists across competitions. The pair, though, have a lot of work to do following their fellow strike partner Neymar's season-ending injury.

Poll : 0 votes