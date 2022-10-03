"Messi should take the World Cup from Qatar to his house" - Germany legend says Argentina superstar Lionel Messi deserves more than anyone to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Former United States men’s national team coach and 1990 FIFA World Cup winner with West Germany Jürgen Klinsmann stated that Lionel Messi should lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup title with Argentina, as per La Nacion (via PSGTalk).

Klinsmann also said that Lionel Messi deserved to win the coveted trophy more than anyone. He added that many football fans will be hoping for the Paris Saint-German superstar to emerge victorious in Qatar next month.

Klinsmann was part of the West Germany team that won the World Cup in 1990 defeating reigning champions Argentina 1-0 in the final. He also drew a comparison between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.

He claimed that given Messi's immense talent and place in world football, he should win the World Cup with Argentina, just like Maradona did. He told La Nacion (via PSGTalk):

“I think that everyone in football has a wish, and that is that Messi, with his incredible talent, with everything he has done in his career, with how tremendously well he represents football, win the World Cup like Diego did."

He continued:

“Messi deserves it more than anyone. Messi should take the World Cup from Qatar to his house.”

Argentina head to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in good form, having recorded back-to-back wins in two friendly games last month. La Albiceleste are unbeaten in their last 35 games.

Lionel Messi hitting top form as he prepares for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup could be the final appearance in the World Cup finals for Lionel Messi. It might also be his best chance of winning the trophy. He has won everything at club level and added the Copa America title to his cabinet last year.

He has displayed glimpses of brilliance this season. Messi has seven assists and five goals in nine Ligue 1 appearances for PSG and has also scored one goal in the UEFA Champions League.

Argentina recorded back-to-back 3-0 wins in friendly games against Honduras and Jamaica last month, with Lionel Messi bagging a brace in both games. He has scored nine goals in the last three games for his country.

Argentina find themselves in Group C alongside Poland, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On paper, Argentina are clear favorites, but there could be a few upsets along the way.

