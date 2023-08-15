"Messi and Taylor taking us to the final", "Best starting XI after Man City" - Fans react as Inter Miami name XI to face Philadelphia in Leagues Cup

Inter Miami fans are in a buoyant mood as Lionel Messi is once again named as captain in their Leagues Cup semifinal clash with Philadelphia.

The Herons have traveled to Subaru Park to face the Union Zolos with both clubs vying for a place in the Leagues Cup final. Gerardo Martino's side have been reborn following Messi's arrival.

The Argentine icon has already bagged eight goals and one assist in his very first five appearances for Inter Miami. He was on the scoresheet last time out as his side thrashed Charlotte 4-0 at DRV PNK Stadium.

It has been a mesmerizing start to life for Messi in the MLS and he could create further history by leading Miami to the Leagues Cup final. However, a tricky Philadelphia side stands in their way and they are too are in good form.

Jim Curtin's men beat Queretaro FC 2-1 in the quarterfinals to set up tonight's clash with the Herons. They know they have a tough ask to try and stop the 36-year-old's dream start to his MLS adventure.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner starts in attack for Martino's side alongside the in-form Robert Taylor and Josef Martinez. Meanwhile, Sergio Busquets is selected in midfield with Benjamin Cremaschi and Dixon Arroyo.

Marino has chosen Jordi Alba at left-back with Kamal Miller and Serhiy Kryvtsov in central defense and DeAndre Yedlin at right-back. Drake Callender is chosen in goal for Inter Miami.

However, all eyes are on how the No.10 will fare, and one fan is glad to see him start alongside Taylor:

"Messi and Taylor taking us to the final."

Another fan has branded Miami's starting XI nearly as good as treble winners Manchester City:

"World best starting XI after Man City of course."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Martino's selection for the Herons' Leagues Cup semifinal meeting with Philadelphia:

Inter Miami's Drake Callender talks up Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba's impact

The Barca reunion has worked a charm.

A Barcelona reunion ensued this summer when Messi reunited with Busquets and Alba. The trio hadn't played together since 2021 when the Argentine icon left the Blaugrana for Paris Saint-Germain.

It's fair to say they have made an immediate impact at Inter Miami. The trio are unbeaten when playing together for the Herons and could help Martino's side clinch a place in the Leagues Cup final.

Their teammate Callender praised the trio following Miami's win over Charlotte. He said (via beIN SPORTS):

"Yeah I think everyone is playing with a lot of confidence and of course Leo, Jordi, Sergio they bring a lot of good leadership, a lot of composure on the ball. It's good to have leaders like that in the locker room."

Inter Miami are one win away from making the Leagues Cup final. Their hard work in luring Messi, Busquets, and Alba is quickly paying off which each passing game.