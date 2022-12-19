"Messi is the undisputed GOAT" - Cricket world reacts to Argentina's historic 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph against France

Indian cricketers lauded Lionel Messi after Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup final triumph against France. La Albiceleste won the game via penalties to be crowned the new world champions.

The game ended 3-3 after 120 minutes of action. Messi gave his side an early lead in the 23rd minute of the game before Di Maria doubled the advantage in the 35th minute.

Kylian Mbappe, however, made a stunning comeback by scoring in the 80th and 81st minutes.

As the game headed into extra time, Messi struck again in the 108th minute of the game. Mbappe leveled the score yet again in the 118th minute. The soldiers in blue and white eventually won the match via penalties.

Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman's effort. Aurelien Tcouameni struck his shot wide of the post. La Albiceleste scored from all four of their shots and were crowned the world champions after a 36-yea-long drought.

Indian cricketer VVS Laxman wrote on Twitter after the game:

"What an amazing World Cup Final. Feel for Mbappe - scoring a hat-trick in a World Cup Final and ending up on the losing side. Congratulations to Lionel Messi and Argentina on an incredible win, first in 36 years , a fitting tribute to the great Maradonna."

Sachin Tendulkar wrote:

"Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi! Wonderful comeback from the way they started the campaign. Special mention to Martinez for the spectacular save towards the end of extra time. That was a clear indication to me that Argentina would clinch this."

Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble, Dinesh Kartik, and Wasim Jaffer also reacted.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball award for his performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi had a spectacular tournament in Qatar as the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar scored seven goals and provided three assists during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He also scored two goals in the final.

Messi was named the best player in the world and was awarded the Golden Ball trophy after La Albiceleste were crowned the world champions.

