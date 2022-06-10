"Messi will finally have a decent manager", "He will thrive under Zidane" - Messi and PSG fans lose their mind as reports claim Frenchman is close to becoming manager of Ligue 1 club

Fans are in hysteria as Zinedine Zidane is reportedly close to managing Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

PSG have long desired the former Real Madrid manager to take over at the Parc des Princes. However, they have never been able to lure the Frenchman to the French capital.

Zidane now appears to have been convinced to make the move though. Journalist Daniel Riolo (per Onze Mondial) reports that he will take over from Mauricio Pochettino at the Parisian club.

The legendary Madrid player enjoyed a hugely successful tenure in charge of the La Liga giants over two spells. He won an astounding three consecutive UEFA Champions League trophies and two La Liga trophies.

Here are some reactions from fans who are are excited to see Zidane potentially managing the likes of Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at PSG:

Lionel Messi 🔟 @la__pulga30 Just imagine Zidane answering to the press and say Lionel Messi is the best player he have ever coached in his life.



Pendu fans wouldn't die listening that 🤣🤣🤣 Just imagine Zidane answering to the press and say Lionel Messi is the best player he have ever coached in his life.Pendu fans wouldn't die listening that 🤣🤣🤣

Adi @blancoaditya @AtharvFCB_o7 When Zidane asks Messi to produce clutch moments in the CL @AtharvFCB_o7 When Zidane asks Messi to produce clutch moments in the CL https://t.co/ALMvNwEXvz

Ozi @ozicule Zidane is the best manager PSG can get. More than anything else, they need someone who can handle big personalities in a dressing room and get the best out of everyone. Unreal manmagement.



I am sure Messi will thrive. Zidane is the best manager PSG can get. More than anything else, they need someone who can handle big personalities in a dressing room and get the best out of everyone. Unreal manmagement. I am sure Messi will thrive.

SM  @ShanviMessi

Even Zidane chose Messi over anything ~ This will go down in the history "Zidane won't betray Madrid"Even Zidane chose Messi over anything ~ This will go down in the history "Zidane won't betray Madrid" 😭Even Zidane chose Messi over anything ~ This will go down in the history ✅ https://t.co/RPO2NTvdtp

Zinedine Zidane can reignite Lionel Messi at PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo flourished under ther former Madrid boss

If there was one thing Zinedine Zidane did best at Real Madrid during his five years as manager, it was managing big name players.

He was a master at motivating his Los Blancos squad and did so with huge rewards.

The Frenchman coached the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos with great aplomb, able to manage the top stars' egos.

That's why many are enthused by the prospect of the 49-year-old being at the helm with the likes of Mbappe, Messi and Neymar at his disposal.

PSG are awaiting their first UEFA Champions League success and have been waiting for quite some time.

What better manager than the man to win a record three consecutively to finally bring the European title to Paris, right?

We have seen the huge success Zidane has had with a similar profile to Messi and Mbappe in Ronaldo and Benzema. The duo shined under the Frenchman, scoring an incredible joint 220 goals in 337 appearances during that period.

Messi has encountered a somewhat indifferent debut season in Paris, making 34 appearances, scoring 11 goals and contributing 15 assists.

However, he could be the player that mostly benefits from the change in manager. The Frenchman's experience in handling such a legendary forward could come well into effect.

Pochettino, meanwhile, leaves in bittersweet circumstances given he managed to guide PSG to the Ligue 1 title.

His collapse in the Champions League R16 against Real Madrid in the 2021-22 season had always been a burden that the Argentine could never shake off.

Nevertheless, it seems Paris Saint-Germain will be heading into a new era with 'Zizou' running the show.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far