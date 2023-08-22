“Messi will never do this” - Fans brand Cristiano Ronaldo a ‘bad loser’ as viral video of him angrily pushing fan away emerges

Cristiano Ronaldo was recently spotted pushing a fan away during Al-Nassr's bout against Shabab Al-Ahli and consequently drew comparisons with long-time rival, Lionel Messi.

Contesting in an AFC Champions League play-off match, Cristiano Ronaldo's side unexpectedly conceded an equalizer in the first half. It left the Portuguese with a shaken temperament as the whistle went off for half-time. Heading back to the dugout, the former Real Madrid superstar was seen angrily denying a fan's advances to take a photo.

Fans were quick to call out his questionable behavior, comparing him with Lionel Messi who usually approaches unexpected fan meet-ups with a calm head. They took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to voice their opinions on the said altercation.

With Messi recently winning hearts by calling upon former captain DeAndre Yedlin during Inter Miami's coronation as Leagues Cup champions, fans seemed to be even more aggravated by Ronaldo's actions.

The Knights of Najd did end up turning the match around, scoring three late goals to seal the game. While Cristiano Ronaldo could not etch his name onto the scoresheet, he did nab an assist towards the end. Anderson Talisca stole the limelight, netting twice as Al Nassr ran out 4-2 victors.

A win in the said play-off game means that the Saudi outfit has successfully qualified for the group stage of the AFC Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi won their first club accolades outside Europe in the span of eight days

Form might be temporary, but when it comes to the best players of the past two decades, class is definitely permanent.

Having lost out on a title in his debut season with Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo bounced back this term, leading his side to glory in the Arab Club Champions Cup. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was at his best in the final, scoring two goals, including a 98th-minute extra-time winner, to see his side through.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, closed off a brilliant Leagues Cup campaign by carrying Inter Miami to victory in the final against Nashville. Having scored nine goals in six outings with the Herons, Messi showcased yet another masterclass in the final of the Leagues Cup by netting his side's solitary goal.

The match ended level pegging, with Inter Miami grabbing a close win on penalties. Despite having ended their stay in Europe in the same year, the two legends are still breaking records in their respective leagues.