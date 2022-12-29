"Messi could not have won the cup on his own" - Mukesh Ambani praises Lionel Messi's inspiring leadership, hails Argentina's World Cup win 

Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani has hailed Lionel Messi's inspiring leadership after the 35-year-old made history by leading Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this month.

Messi was indeed a true hero at the World Cup. He bagged seven goals and three assists in seven games, including two goals in the final to take his nation all the way to the pinnacle of world football.

Beyond the stats, what really made the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner stand out was his leadership skills. He made a team that looked average on paper become a solid unit, with everyone giving their all to the team to keep their dream alive.

That was especially evident in the final against France, where they had to rely on their collective effort to secure a landmark victory at the death. Reacting to their triumph, Ambani noted that Argentina owed their success in Qatar to the leadership of Messi and the teamwork of the group.

"All of you who watched it will agree that the final game was the most thrilling in the history of the sport," the Reliance chief was quoted as saying by Goal. "But how did Argentina win the Cup? It is because of the combination of leadership and teamwork. Messi could not have won the Cup on his own."

He continued:

"Similarly, the Argentinian team could not have won without Messi’s inspiring leadership. They faltered in the first game, but they did not give up. Ultimately, they won because they were breathing victory, dreaming of victory, and doing everything needed to achieve victory … until the last penalty shot."

"They were like Warrior Arjuna who could see nothing but the eye of the bird at which he had pointed his arrow. This is how our Founder Dhirubhai Ambani also built Reliance," Ambani concluded.

Argentina and France played out a 3-3 draw after extra time in the World Cup final. The Albiceleste went on to claim the trophy after a 4-2 victory in the shootout.

Christophe Galtier on Lionel Messi's PSG return

The Argentine claimed the only trophy that eluded his glittering career.

Messi is still in Argentina celebrating his World Cup triumph with his colleagues and family. Speaking to reporters ahead of the league clash with Strasbourg on Wednesday, PSG boss Christophe Galtier provided insight on when the 35-year-old will return to the Parc des Princes.

He said: "Due to his victory and the celebrations in Argentina, we decided that he was going to cut until January 1. He will join us on the 2nd or 3rd to resume competing with us."

It's worth noting that PSG won their first post-World Cup fixture against Strasbourg at home yesterday (December 28), beating the visitors 2-1 in Ligue 1.

