“Messiah more like” – Andy Murray hits back at Piers Morgan after he aims cheeky dig at Lionel Messi during FIFA World Cup quarter-final

Andy Murray hit back at British journalist Piers Morgan for his comments on Lionel Messi during Argentina's clash against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi was almost flawless against the Dutch from the start to the finish. He assisted Nahuel Molina with a seemingly impossible pass in the 35th minute of the game to allow his team a 1-0 lead.

The Argentina captain stepped up to take a spot-kick after Marcos Acuna earned it for the Albiceleste in the second half of the game. Messi slammed the ball home in style, leaving Andries Noppert statued to his spot, in the 73rd minute.

Wout Weghorst scored a late brace, including an equalizer in the 11th minute of the injury time, to inspire a Dutch comeback. However, Lionel Scaloni's side sealed the win through the penalty shootout.

Emiliano Martinez brilliantly denied Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis. Enzo Fernandez missed for the Albiceleste. However, Lautaro Martinez scored the fifth and final one for his country to secure a berth in the last four of the tournament.

Lionel Messi stepped up to take the first penalty for Argentina and scored calmly, sending Noppert the wrong way. The spot kick capped off a perfect performance for the skipper.

Piers Morgan, however, managed to take a dig at Messi despite the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's emphatic showing in the FIFA World Cup clash. The jibe was perhaps a result of Morgan's fandom for Cristiano Ronaldo. He wrote on Twitter:

"Missi."

Tennis legend Andy Murray noticed Morgan's comments and left a remark.

"Messiah more like."

Argentina captain Lionel Messi hit out at Louis van Gaal after FIFA World Cup win

Lionel Messi

Argentina captain Lionel Messi criticized Louis van Gaal and the Netherlands' playing style after their win in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Messi opined that Van Gaal's side played too many long balls. He said after the game (via Sky Sports):

"Van Gaal says that they play good football, but what he did was put on tall people and hit long balls."

Oranje had 68 long balls from their players, out of which 39 were accurate. Compared to that, Argentina had 52 long balls, of which only 17 were accurate.

Penalty shootout hero Emiliano Martinez, meanwhile, slammed referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz after the game. The Aston Villa goalkeeper said:

"The ref gave 10 minutes for no reason. He just wanted them to score, that was basically it, so hopefully we don't have that ref any more. He is useless."

433 @433 The name is Martinez, Emiliano Martinez. The name is Martinez, Emiliano Martinez. https://t.co/Wz8PGQmcwl

Martinez also went on a tirade against Van Gaal, saying:

"I heard Van Gaal saying we've got an advantage in penalties, and if they go to penalties, they win. I think he needs to keep his mouth shut."

Get Netherlands vs Argentina live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes