Mia Khalifa has confirmed she will be in Paris to watch Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) kick off their pursuit of a 10th Ligue 1 title in 12 years against Lorient. The affirmation from the lifestyle celebrity came through a playful tweet.

"In Paris como el PSG," she wrote, accompanied by a tornado and a football emoji.

A new era is set to begin in Paris, as the city's premier football team welcomes Lorient to Parc des Princes. However, their season remains fraught with uncertainty, as a managerial change has been made once again.

Luis Enrique, fresh from his days as the mastermind behind Spain and Barcelona's fortunes, will take the reins in his first competitive game as PSG manager. The managerial carousel has spun frequently at Parc des Princes, with Enrique becoming the club's fifth permanent manager since 2018.

His appointment follows the unexpected departure of Christophe Galtier, who left the club after just one season, despite a triumphant domestic campaign. Last season, Paris Saint-Germain's performance was tinged with vulnerability, as they ended the campaign with a slender margin. They sat just one point clear of second-placed Lens.

Their seven losses and 40 conceded goals painted a less-than-dominant picture, especially when juxtaposed against Lens' mere four defeats and 29 conceded goals.

There are further whispers of doubt, especially as questions surrounding the future of talents like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar continue to cast shadows. However, fans will be hoping Mia Khalifa's presence provides some good luck as they look to snatch up all three points to begin their season with a bang.

Turbulent crossroads remain between Kylian Mbappe and PSG, as club pen down letter

Things have taken an unexpected turn as the Parisians have resorted to penning a personal letter to Kylian Mbappe. The star striker, in an open dispute with the reigning Ligue 1 champions, has refused the option to extend his contract to 2025. Instead, he has opted for his existing deal to expire in 2024.

The looming possibility of losing one of the sport's brightest talents on a free transfer has left PSG in a state of desperation, punctuated by this latest, highly unconventional move. This desperation has manifested in a letter sent to Mbappe, painstakingly laying out the reasons for their desire to see him transfer now.

According to L’Equipe, the letter grimly outlines the potential consequences the club could face if Mbappe refuses to leave (via Football Transfers):

“We would be faced with the need to transfer players, to review the policy for integrating young players trained at the club into the first team and most likely to have to initiate a wave of layoffs. It would call into question everything that has been built within the club.”

The Parisians are reportedly interested in selling him to Real Madrid at this point, rather than letting him go for free next year. He has, so far, been frozen out of club events, and will not play against Lorient.