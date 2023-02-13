Micah Richards claims Manchester United can't win the Premier League ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City due to one 'problem'

Micah Richards has claimed that Manchester United could fail to pip Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League title race due to Wout Weghorst's lack of goals this season.

Manchester United moved within five points of the Gunners with a 2-0 away victory over Leeds United on Sunday (February 12). Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in the 80th minute before Alejandro Garnacho sealed three points for his side with an 85th-minute strike.

Weghorst, who arrived from Burnley on a short-term loan deal last month, laid out the assist for the Argentina U20 international. However, he has remained goalless in five Premier League starts so far this term.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Richards claimed that Manchester United would fail to be in the title race due to Weghorst. He elaborated:

"The only problem I see with Manchester United is the number nine position. Wout Weghorst is a good player. He links well with his teammates but can he score enough goals to keep them in the title race? Marcus Rashford has been excellent for them, but can he keep his form going until the end of the season?"

Richards, who helped City lift one Premier League title, added:

"Arsenal have got Gabriel Jesus to come back, Manchester City have [Erling] Haaland and a World Cup winner in Julian Alvarez on the bench."

Haaland has been in stellar form this season, scoring 31 goals and providing four assists in 29 matches across all competitions. Meanwhile, Jesus has registered 12 goal contributions in 20 games so far.

Manchester United are currently third with 46 points from 23 matches, while City are on 48 points and Arsenal are on 51 points.

Paul Merson offers prediction for Arsenal ahead of home clash vs Manchester City

Speaking on Sky Sports, Arsenal great Paul Merson shared his thoughts on the Gunners' Premier League clash against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday (February 15). He said:

"It's a hard game coming up now. A big game Wednesday night. If you want to win Premier League titles, any league title, it's how you bounce back. It's all about timing. At the start of the season you probably think, 'Brentford at home, not the worst', but they're bang in form and played like a good team, a clever football team."

Dissecting the Gunners' 1-1 draw against Brentford, Merson added:

"When they went 1-0 up, you'd expect them to hold on and they didn't. It's a massive match on Wednesday. I think it's make or break. If Manchester City go and win the game, I don't see Arsenal coming back from that. After that performance, I don't see them beating City. I'd be quite shocked. They were so open at the back."

