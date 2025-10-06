Micah Richards explains why he’s ‘holding a grudge’ against Chelsea talent Josh Acheampong despite impressive display vs Liverpool

Pundit Micah Richards has explained the reason behind his grudge against Chelsea youngster Josh Acheampong after his display against Liverpool. The 19-year-old had an impressive game against the Premier League champions as the Blues claimed a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 4th.

Richards was on 'The Rest is Football' podcast alongside Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker, and he spoke about the performance of the teenage defender. He pointed out that he was impressed but holds a grudge against the youngster because he was in his fantasy team and did not play as many games as he would have liked.

“I was impressed, but I put him in my fantasy that he didn’t play for a few games. So I’m holding a grudge against him, but he’s back in the team now", he said (via TBR Football).

Chelsea academy graduate Acheampong was named in the starting XI for the Blues, who were without four senior centre-backs for the game. The England U-19 international started alongside Benoit Badiashile in only his 18th senior match and was tasked with keeping tabs on English football's most expensive player ever, Alexander Isak, in the game.

Acheampong made four ball recoveries and one interception, and won his sole aerial duel in the game. He also completed 78% of the passes he attempted in his 68 minutes of action at Stamford Bridge. The young defender had to come off midway through the second half with a knock and was replaced by fellow teenager Jorrel Hato for the closing stages of the game.

Chelsea star reveals Premier League title aspirations

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has revealed that the Blues are hopeful of emerging as the champions of the Premier League this season. The 23-year-old spoke after he helped the Blues pick up a hard-fought 2-1 win over reigning league champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge

Caicedo told reporters after the game in London that it is too early to put his side in the title race at this point in the season. He revealed that the Blues are keen to win the title, but recognize that the league is a tough one and they will go step by step.

"It is too early to say we are going to win. For sure we want to win the Premier League. We will take it step by step because the Premier League is tough, but we are going to do our best", he said (via Tribal Football).

Regarded as one of the best midfielders in the English top-flight, Caicedo has largely been a consistent performer for Chelsea since his arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Ecuador international has scored three goals for the Blues this season, including one against Liverpool on Saturday.

