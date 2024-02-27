Micah Richards names the Arsenal star who has impressed him the most this season

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has heaped praise on Arsenal star Bukayo Saka for his performance this season. The pundit has been impressed by the England international for his attacking prowess under pressure.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Richards said (via Just Arsenal):

“Saka has really impressed me the most. Because when you are a marked man, you know when you are coming through and people don’t really know your game, you’re a young lad coming through and you’ve got a bit and are scoring goals."

He added:

"But when everyone knows you’re that good and you have two or three men around you but are still able to deliver, I think that’s the most impressive thing to see Saka do it consistently.”

Saka has been in excellent form for the Gunners this season, as they battle it out in a heated title race with Liverpool and Manchester City. The English winger has scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 25 Premier League appearances so far this term.

He is currently Arsenal's top goal-scorer in the English top tier. Saka has also contributed three goals and four assists in six UEFA Champions League games this season.

The Gunners will next face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on March 4.

Rio Ferdinand claims Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta would "100 percent" join Manchester United if Erik ten Hag leaves

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta would join Manchester United in a heartbeat if the club sacked Erik ten Hag and pursued the Spanish manager.

The Red Devils have struggled to maintain consistency this season, sitting six points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa in sixth. The arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe through a minority stake acquisition has caused speculation over Ten Hag's future at Old Trafford.

Ferdinand believes Arteta would leave the north Londoners if he was offered the United job. The pundit said on Vibe with Five (via GOAL):

"Arteta would leave Arsenal to join Man United, 100 per cent. No one is saying it's happening but if Man United in a wild dream said, 'do you know what, Erik ten Hag, thank you' or Erik ten Hag has been poached by Bayern Munich, and he goes there, and then Man United say top of the list is Arteta. Arteta is going in and saying to the lads, 'listen guys, it's been emotional but I've got to move, I've got to go'."

The Gunners are third in the Premier League table, one point behind second-placed Manchester City and two points behind league leaders Liverpool.