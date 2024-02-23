INEOS identify ex-Bayern Munich coach as primary target to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United - Reports

New Manchester United minority owners INEOS have reportedly identified former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann to replace manager Erik ten Hag.

Nagelsmann, currently in charge of Germany, enjoyed a decent two-year spell in Bavaria before being unceremoniously shown the boot in March 2023. However, he wasn't out of job for too long, replacing his compatriot Hansi Flick at the helm of Die nationalmannscaft six months later.

The 35-year-old is one of the brightest young coaches in the game and could be free for his next job when his current Germany deal ends with the European Championships at home this summer.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag's United are in resurgent form after an underwhelming first half of the season that produced a whopping 14 defeats across competitions, including nine in the league. The Red Devils are unbeaten in seven games in 2024 and have won their last five.

However, should INEOS decide to move on from Ten Hag at the end of the season, Get French Football News (via Sports Zone) has reported that Nagelsmann would be one of their 'primary' targets.

During his short managerial career in club football, Nagelsmann has had impressive stints at Hoffenheim, Leipzig and Bayern.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United are next in action in the Premier League at home to Fulham on Saturday (February 24). They have won their last four league outings - including three on the road - and are sixth in the standings after 25 games.

The Red Devils are five points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa in the fourth and final UEFA Champions League spot. Having won the reverse fixture 1-0 away in November - thanks to captain Bruno Fernandes' stoppage-time winner - United will fancy their chances of a league double against the Cottagers.

Ten Hag's side close out the month with an FA Cup fifth-round trip to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday (February 28), having not lost in any competition since a 2-1 league reverse at Forest in December.