Michael Essien believes Chelsea can win the Champions League this season

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien believes the Blues are capable of winning the UEFA Champions League this season.

Chelsea secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Porto in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Tuesday.

The west London giants took the lead thanks to a well-taken goal from Mason Mount in the first half and doubled their advantage after Ben Chilwell scored in the second half.

Chelsea have improved vastly since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins from Frank Lampard midway through the season. They have lost just one game and have managed to keep 12 clean sheets in 15 games under the former PSG coach.

Michael Essien was part of the Chelsea side that won the Champions League for the first time in its history in the 2011-12 season. The Ghanaian believes that the Blues have what it takes to win Europe's elite competition this season.

He said in an interview before Chelsea's clash with Porto:

"I think they can win it. If they win the Champions League that would be a great achievement for the players and the football club."

The former Blues midfielder also heaped praise on Thomas Tuchel, stating that the German is a perfect fit for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

"He's come in and is doing a great job at the moment. I think he's the right man for the team. We just have to support him and wish him very well. Hopefully he can continue the good job he's done at the moment with the football club and the players he's got."

Chelsea will need their strikers to return to form if they are to win the UEFA Champions League

Chelsea have been one of the form teams in Europe since the turn of the year.

The Blues' defense was a massive source of concern prior to the appointment of Thomas Tuchel. However, the German has managed to solidify their backline in no time.

Tuchel vs Lampard: Michael Essien names right manager for Chelsea https://t.co/MAb3tHwcRZ — Daily Post Nigeria (@DailyPostNGR) April 7, 2021

Improving Chelsea's attack is Thomas Tuchel's next challenge. The likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic have been largely inconsistent this season and are currently struggling for form and confidence.

Chelsea will need their forwards to chip in with goals in the coming weeks if they are to challenge for a place in the Premier League top four and win the Champions League this season.