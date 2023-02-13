Michael Owen assesses Manchester United's chances of catching up to Premier League leaders Arsenal after victory over Leeds

Liverpool great Michael Owen has claimed that Manchester United are still within a chance of catching up to Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Manchester United moved within five points of the Gunners with a 2-0 away win at Leeds United on Sunday (February 12). Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in the 80th minute of the contest before Alejandro Garnacho sealed three points for his side with an 85th-minute strike.

While the Red Devils are on 46 points from 23 matches, Mikel Arteta's side are on 51 points from 21 games. Manchester City, who are sitting in second spot between the aforementioned teams, are on 48 points.

When queried whether Manchester United should be considered genuine title contenders, Owen told Premier League Productions:

"Absolutely. If Manchester City and Arsenal were playing like they were a few months ago, then I would say it's between those two. But both of them are currently stumbling a bit in the league. Arsenal have got one point from six. Manchester City, I can't see them going on an amazing run like they have in the last few years."

Explaining his reasoning behind his claim, Owen continued:

"They've got to play each other twice as well so there will be points dropped there in the coming months. You have to include Manchester United right now because they're [close to] second in the league! If you include City in the title race, you've got to include United. There's still a lot of football to be played this season."

Erik ten Hag's side are next set to travel to Barcelona for their UEFA Europa League knockout playoff first leg on Thursday (February 16).

Roy Keane opines on Manchester United's PL title challenge against leaders Arsenal

Speaking on Sky Sports, Manchester United great Roy Keane claimed that the Old Trafford outfit are in the Premier League title race. He said:

"If you look at the table they must be in with a chance. Obviously Arsenal and City are ahead of them, but what they have to do is if any of them slip up they have to be ready to pounce and keep the pressure on. Considering the start to the season – disastrous start with the results against Brighton and Brentford – but considering where they are now, I'd say they very much are in with a chance."

The Red Devils last lifted the domestic title in 2013.

