Former Manchester United and England striker Michael Owen has suggested that if he were Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, Brazilian midfielder Fred would never play for him again.

Fred was sent off in Manchester United's 3-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain, after the referee deemed him guilty of two bookable offences.

Fred really should have been sent off in the first half for a headbutt on Leandro Paredes. After a look at the on-field monitor, the referee deemed that offence only worthy of a yellow card. Fred also had another incident with Paredes in the first half, which could easily have been construed as another bookable offence.

Eventually, Fred was sent off for a tackle on Ander Herrera. But that tackle itself was a debatable offence, with it being unclear whether it was a yellow card offence or not.

After the match, Owen, while on punditry duty with BT Sport, didn't hold back while assessing Fred's performance.

"Mistakes all around really. It [the clash with Paredes] was a red card. You’re a grown man, you don’t need to do a petulant thing like that to put your team at risk.

"If I was a manager, and one of my players did that, he would never play for me again. It’s pathetic," he said.

Owen also said that Solskjaer himself has to take some of the blame for still leaving Fred on the pitch after the first half.

"Overall you have to blame Fred but also Solskjaer. The manager has to protect him and the team in that situation so they’re both to blame."

Michael Owen says Manchester United will go through to Round of 16

Manchester United now need a draw in Leipzig next week to go through to the Round of 16. PSG, RB Leipzig, and Manchester United are all on nine points, with the French champions facing a clash against Istanbul Basaksehir next week.

"PSG are going to go through so basically it’s a shootout between Manchester United and RB Leipzig.

"Both teams can score but both teams look vulnerable. United should not go there with any fear," Owen said.

Having said that, Owen also stated that he still expects Manchester United to go through to the Round of 16.

"I think they will score goals in Germany so I still fancy Manchester United to get a draw or a win but they’ve made it dangerous for themselves," he concluded.