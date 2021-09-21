Michael Owen claims Chelsea are “carrying” duo who “aren’t really hitting it off”

Michael Owen believes Chelsea have been protecting Timo Werner and Kai Havertz this season. The former Liverpool striker claims the German duo have not been at their best for the Blues.

Kai Havertz has scored one goal for Chelsea this season, and that came against Liverpool at Anfield. Timo Werner is yet to find the back of the net but has one assist – the final goal against Tottenham on Sunday.

Michael Owen was in Premier League production after Chelsea's 3-0 win over Tottenham. The former England striker wants to see more from Timo Werner and Kai Havertz this season and said:

"They're actually carrying one or two players that aren't really hitting it off; Werner's not been a good signing as of yet, question marks about Havertz, he keeps playing him but I'm waiting to see him put in some really good performances. So there's still a couple of players you expect to see a bit more out of, but even without them they are just steamrolling."

Chelsea are efficient claims Michael Owen

Chelsea are joint top of the Premier League table this season and have conceded just once in their five games. They have been one of the favorites for the title right from the start of this season, and Michael Owen believes it is because they are efficient.

"If I could describe them [Chelsea] in one way it would be: efficient. They do not look like conceding a thing, they don't look like scoring five or six goals, but they're just brutal, ruthlessly efficient at the moment. They've got a centre-forward now [Lukaku], who you expect to cause danger every time he gets the ball, a focal point they can hit it to, they've got runners off him, they can cross the ball and expect him to be in there. They've got a very solid base in midfield, big squad, they just look like they're a well-oiled machine at the minute. Even one or two injuries, as long as it's not to the main man up front, they look like they've got cover in every position."

Chelsea take on Aston Villa on Wednesday before facing Manchester City over the weekend.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar