Michael Owen claims Liverpool star was lucky to not get sent off against Everton in the Merseyside derby

Liverpool legend Michael Owen claimed that the Anfield giants caught a fortunate break during their latest Merseyside clash with Everton. Notably, defender Ibrahima Konate could have been sent off after two separate fouls, but Owen believes the 24-year-old was lucky.

Tension reached a boiling point in the first half when Ashley Young collected two yellow cards, leading to his dismissal. Meanwhile, the Everton faithful were up in arms as Ibrahima Konate evaded a similar fate in the second half.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp acted swiftly to replace Konate, hinting at an awareness that his squad might have benefitted from a referee's oversight. Klopp's move was, in Owen's eyes, an immediate admission of "guilt."

Owen told Premier League Productions (via HITC):

“As soon as you give a free kick in that situation, it has to be a yellow card. I think Liverpool got lucky there. It was ‘guilty’ straight away (from Jurgen Klopp after he subbed Konate).”

The drama did little to deter Reds star forward Mohamed Salah, who administered the final blow to Everton's hopes. Scoring a brace, Salah ensured that Jurgen Klopp's men pocketed all three points in the derby.

Rio Ferdinand baffled by Joel Matip's status on Liverpool's bench

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has expressed astonishment at Joel Matip's sporadic inclusion in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI this season. He has notably started games due to the absence of Virgil van Dijk but has returned to playing from the bench.

During TNT Sports' live coverage, Ferdinand couldn't help but extol Matip's quality after he substituted in for Liverpool against Everton (via TBR Football):

“I’ll tell you one thing, he’s unlucky not to start in this team you know, Matip, always produces, always plays well. Had a great partnership a year or so ago with Van Dijk, he just looks so cool and calm.”

Significantly, Matip's entry onto the field came in the wake of Ibrahima Konate narrowly avoiding a second yellow card.

Matip will be looking to prove he can provide Jurgen Klopp's backline with consistency as the season progresses.