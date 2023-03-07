Michael Owen discusses Jude Bellingham future amid transfer interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool 

Former Real Madrid and Liverpool striker Michael Owen has discussed the future of coveted England international Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham has been a player very much in demand in recent times as he continues to make a name for himself at Borussia Dortmund. The Englishman has grown from strength to strength since his £25 million move to Signal Iduna Park from Birmingham City in 2020.

The midfielder has been strongly linked with both Liverpool and Real Madrid and Owen recently discussed Bellingham's future. The former Reds hero has claimed that it is very difficult to ignore the temptation to join Los Blancos.

However, he has also claimed that the Premier League is way ahead of La Liga right now. Owen told 90Min:

"Real Madrid are just a phenomenal club that are the envy of the world, in terms of the trophies they've won and the success they've had. They've always been one of the great teams of world football. When Real Madrid came calling for me, I just couldn't ignore the temptation of playing in a different country; that white kit and that stadium with the great players they had and all the rest of it, the history of the club."

He added:

"It's a massive temptation for anybody. On the flip side, the Premier League is probably a better league now than it was when I had that decision. La Liga was probably the best league in the world at that point and now the Premier League is."

Owen has claimed it will be very difficult for Bellingham to choose between two top clubs like Real Madrid and Liverpool. He said:

"You've got a player that could come back to his home in the UK, obviously playing for a great club with a great history as well. There is no right or wrong decision. I do think that at some point Bellingham will move from Dortmund and i'm sure Liverpool will be a strong, dominant force for many years as well."

He added:

"Neither of them are going anywhere. They're always going to be big clubs. So it'll be a hard decision even if they are the only two, but I'm sure there'll be lots of other teams that want him as well."

Bellingham has been exceptional for Borussia Dortmund in midfield this season and also caught the eye after his performances for England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 31 games across competitions for Dortmund, with Edin Terzić's side jointly leading the Bundesliga table.

Erling Haaland urging Liverpool and Real Madrid target to join Manchester City instead

Erling Haaland is reportedly doing his best to ensure that Jude Bellingham ends up joining Manchester City despite interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Lol Haaland calling Bellingham “the new Stevie G” Lol Haaland calling Bellingham “the new Stevie G” https://t.co/VKV18LA891

The Norwegian striker played alongside Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund. As reported by Matteo Moretto of Relevo, he wants to link up with the Englishman once again at the Etihad.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reportedly views Bellingham as the ideal replacement for Bernardo Silva, who is seeking a move to Barcelona.

