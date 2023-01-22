Michael Owen explains why he feels sorry for Cody Gakpo after Liverpool's drab 0-0 draw against Chelsea

Michael Owen believes that Liverpool's underwhelming form is causing new signing Cody Gakpo to struggle after another sub-par performance against Chelsea. The Reds could only manage a 0-0 draw at Anfield which saw their winless run extend to three games in the Premier League.

Owen stated that Liverpool's poor run of form is causing Gakpo to lose his confidence, which was evident in the chances he squandered against the Blues. The former England international therefore feels sorry for the Dutch attacker.

Speaking to Premier League Productions (via the Metro), Owen was quoted as saying the following:

"I feel sorry for him actually because he’s coming in to a team that are really inconsistent and drained of all the confidence that we’ve seen in the past. He had a couple of half-chances today [against Chelsea] and it’s clear he’s trying."

Michael Owen believes that even the best players could struggle to find form in an underperforming side, including Lionel Messi.

"I’m sure he’s going to be a good signing for the future but at the moment, I would defy even Lionel Messi to come in and look good in this team because it’s really struggling."

Cody Gakpo signed for Liverpool from Eredivise side PSV Eindhoven for an initial fee of around £35 million. The Dutch international has so far played four times for the Reds but has failed to score a goal or register an assist across all competitions. This includes two games in the FA Cup against Wolverhampton Wanderers, which includes a replay.

Liverpool and Chelsea continue to struggle in the Premier League

Jurgen Klopp's side have picked up just one point from their last three games in the Premier League. They are currently eighth in the standings, having picked up 29 points from 19 matches.

The Reds have not won a league game in the calendar year of 2023. They last won a Premier League game against Leicester City on 30 December.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have been equally underwhelming in the Premier League. Graham Potter's side are currently 10th in the standings. They have the same number of points as the Reds but are behind them due to having a poor goal difference.

The draw at Anfield did no good for either side in the league. As things stand, both Liverpool and Chelsea are 10 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United in the standings. It looks extremely difficult for both sides to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

