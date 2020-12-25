Michael Owen gives his prediction for Leicester City vs Manchester United on Boxing Day

Manchester United will travel to the King Power Stadium in a fixture between second and third that could have serious ramifications on the title race

The former Liverpool striker has given his prediction for the marquee Boxing day fixture.

Michael Owen believes that the game would be a tight one to call but backed both sides to cancel themselves out with goals at both ends.

Speaking to BetVictor, the 2001 Ballon d'Or winner said:

''It's fair to say that Manchester United’s season has come alive in recent weeks,”

“The Red Devils are up to third and if they win their game in hand, they’ll go second.

“It’s been quite the turnaround for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men and they should arrive here full of confidence, aiming for an 11th win in a row on the road in the Premier League.

“Leicester put their home defeat to Everton behind them with a fantastic away result at Tottenham, and for all they have been a bit inconsistent this season, they will be delighted with their second place in the table just now.

“This one could be tight. I don’t think there is much between the sides and I reckon a draw could be the outcome with both sides scoring.”

A draw would not exactly favor either side in their quest to topple Liverpool at the summit. Owen added that there's not much between the two sides in terms of quality.

Manchester United in upward trajectory, but Leicester City would have revenge on their minds

Manchester United have been impressive on the road

Manchester United are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run domestically and this has seen them soar up the table to third. The Red Devils are currently five points behind Liverpool and a victory against Leicester City would send them up to second place with a game in hand.

The Foxes have also been impressive this season, with morale-boosting victories against fellow top-six sides Manchester City, Tottenham, and Arsenal already recorded.

Anyone getting a Christmas Day workout in? 💪 pic.twitter.com/8mQgWciT9K — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 25, 2020

Brendan Rodgers' side would still be smarting from their 2-0 loss to Manchester United on the final day of last season that saw them miss out on Champions League qualification - having been in the top four for most of the campaign.

A win over the Red Devils would solidify their claim of being an elite side and put them in stronger stead to finish in the top four.

Manchester United would, however, be seeking to consolidate on their recent good form and would be confident of extending their record-breaking run of 14 consecutive away victories.