Michael Owen gives his prediction for Liverpool and Manchester City's second leg Champions League ties

Former Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen has predicted wins for Liverpool and Manchester City in their respective UEFA Champions League quarterfinal ties.

The Reds currently hold a 3-1 lead over SL Benfica after Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz netted in the first leg at the Estadio da Luz. Darwin Nunez scored the lone goal for the Portuguese outfit.

Owen sees his former side picking up a 2-0 win in the second leg at Anfield tonight (13 April) to progress into the Champions League semifinals. He said (as quoted by the Mirror):

"This should be a straightforward night at Anfield. Benfica caused a few problems in Lisbon, but Liverpool deserved to win by at least a couple of goals. I like the look of Darwin Nunez, but I can't see him or Benfica causing too many problems. 2-0 Liverpool."

Meanwhile, Manchester City are 1-0 ahead in their quarterfinal tie against Atletico Madrid. Kevin De Bruyne scored the solitary goal when the two sides met at the Etihad Stadium last week.

Owen believes City will have their work cut out when they visit the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid tonight (13 April). However, he feels Pep Guardiola's side will ultimately edge the Rojiblancos and win 2-1. The 42-year-old stated:

"They'll have to go for it here, and the atmosphere should be fantastic. I think Atletico opening up will suit Man City though, I can see them getting a couple of goals. I think they'll edge this 2-1."

Liverpool will take on Villarreal in the Champions League semifinals should they secure a victory against Benfica. Manchester City, meanwhile, will face a stern test against Real Madrid if they come out on top against Atletico.

Liverpool and Manchester City will clash in the FA Cup this weekend

Following their respective Champions League encounters, the Reds and the Cityzens will lock horns for the second time in six days. The two teams have been drawn to meet in the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley on Saturday, 16 April.

The last two matches between City and Liverpool, with both coming in the ongoing Premier League season, have been entertaining 2-2 draws. It remains to be seen how Saturday's contest will pan out with the added pressure of a knockout competition.

Emirates FA Cup @EmiratesFACup days until they meet again... and there 𝙝𝙖𝙨 to be a winner 🤩



#EmiraresFACup days until they meet again... and there 𝙝𝙖𝙨 to be a winner 🤩 7️⃣ days until they meet again... and there 𝙝𝙖𝙨 to be a winner 🤩#EmiraresFACup https://t.co/GUh5MSqefY

The winner of their semifinal meeting will take on either Crystal Palace or Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee