Michael Owen and Glenn Hoddle react to controversial incident in Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Tottenham

Michael Owen and Glen Hoddle reacted to the controversial moment involving Hakim Ziyech during Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 26). Ziyech was initially sent-off after seemingly slapping Spurs defender Emerson Royal.

However, upon VAR check, the decision was overturned to a yellow card. Owen claimed that while it initially looked like Ziyech should have been sent off as he appeared to slap Emerson, further replays showed that the Moroccan's hand bounced off Emerson's hand. He claimed that the final call was right.

Owen said (via HITC):

“Richarlison gets fouled by Ziyech and there are a little bit of handbags there, After that, that’s the main thing, the shove and the push on the arm of Emerson Royal. The hand actually bounces off his arm and catches him in the face. From that angle, I think ‘oooh, this could be red’. From this angle, yellow is probably the right decision. A whole load of confusion because the referee jumps the gun with the red card, then changes it. A bit of a mess, but I do think they got to the right decision.”

Hoddle claimed that the referee should have taken a look at the monitor before making his initial call for a red card. He said:

That has to happen before he gives the red (go and look at the monitor first). He has put himself in a corner there. I agree, I think it’s a yellow card, not a red card. I really do. It’s a shame for the ref now. He is under immense pressure. You see all the Spurs players, and the fans every time Ziyech gets the ball now. The fans will be up. He has put himself under pressure. He was giving yellows out, so he had time.”

While Ziyech managed to stay on the pitch, he failed to make an impact as Chelsea succumbed to a 2-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur.

Should Graham Potter be sacked after Chelsea's loss against Tottenham Hotspur?

The loss against Tottenham Hotspur marked Chelsea's third consecutive defeat in all competitions. They are now winless in their last six matches.

Potter has now lost 10 of his 28 matches in charge of the Blues, winning only nine. Despite a busy January transfer window, the Londoners haven't managed to improve on the pitch.

There is ample talent in Chelsea's ranks. However, their performances on the pitch have been far from convincing. The board has to make a call on whether Potter is indeed the right man to lead their project.

