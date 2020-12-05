Michael Owen makes bold prediction for Chelsea vs Leeds United

High flying Chelsea take on Leeds United in a much anticipated Premier League clash on Saturday night. Both the teams have played some wonderful attacking football so far and it promises to be a thriller.

Speaking to BetVictor (via SportReview), former Liverpool and Manchester United superstar Michael Owen tipped Chelsea to come out on top in a closely fought encounter.

He backed the Blues to secure a 3-2 victory saying:

“This could be a cracker.Leeds are so much better when they’re playing against teams that come at them.

“You can see that sides are starting to realise this and giving them some respect. Everton tried it for periods last week, albeit Leeds caught them in the end.

“The thing is with Chelsea, they can only play one way. They’ll attack Leeds, which should play into the visitors’ hands.

“However, although I think [Marcelo] Bielsa’s men will get some joy on the counter, I reckon Chelsea will have just enough quality to see them take the points.”

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League matches and it will be interesting to see what approach Frank Lampard's men take against the relentless pressing of Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United.

'It means a great deal to have the fans back. We have been missing them. One of the reasons we all love the game is because of the supporters, and we can't wait to hear them supporting the team tomorrow.'



That's all from Frank. Thanks for following. #CHELEE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 4, 2020

Chelsea will be looking to get back to winning ways against Leeds United

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Having played out a goalless draw last week against Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea will hope to return to winning ways against Leeds United. The Blues come into this game in fine form, having dispatched Sevilla 4-0 thanks to Olivier Giroud's sensational performance.

The French striker's future has been subject to intense speculation in recent weeks, but he proved how valuable he could be to Chelsea with his intelligent movement and clinical finishing in Seville.

In Giroud’s last 15 starts for Chelsea he has scored 13 goals.



The most underrated striker in the world. pic.twitter.com/6IYrFMeieq — Jake (@ChelseaFix) December 4, 2020

Despite his incredible performance, Frank Lampard did not guarantee a starting spot for Giroud in the clash against Leeds United. Speaking to reporters, Lampard said:

"It gives me nice problems. Oli has always done that, particularly after the restart (last season) when he was fundamental to us getting into the Champions League spots.

"From my point of view I have competition for places. Tammy has been scoring and making assists. I can't give assurances but I never see anything negative from Oli. Playing like the other night, clearly he will get plenty of opportunities."

It will be interesting to see who will lead the line for Chelsea in this crucial match against a high pressing and energetic Leeds United side.