Michael Owen makes bold prediction for Chelsea vs Manchester United

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has predicted Chelsea and Manchester United to share the spoils at Stamford Bridge this weekend. Both teams have looked good in recent weeks and look well set to finish in the top four, with Chelsea returning to their best after the appointment of Thomas Tuchel.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are second on the league standings and are currently six points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea after 25 games. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are almost certain to finish in the top four for a second successive season and are also in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League, as they prepare to face AC Milan next month.

Chelsea's European debut under Tuchel got off to the perfect start, as they defied the odds and came away with a 1-0 victory against Atletico Madrid in Romania. Both sides have quality players in their ranks, but Owen's prediction was interesting, to say the least.

The former England striker explained his prediction, stating that both sides would be happy with current league positions and cancel each other out.

"The standout game of the Premier League weekend takes place at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea entertain Manchester United. Both teams will have high hopes of finishing the season in the top four. In many ways, both teams will probably be happy with sharing the points in this one"

"I think both teams will nullify each other in a 0-0 draw"

Chelsea and Manchester United look well set for a top-four finish

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are sitting pretty in the top four and will look to consolidate their pursuit of a UEFA Champions League spot in the coming weeks. While the Premier League title race looks like a foregone conclusion, with Manchester City looking unstoppable at the top, the race for the top four could heat up in the business end of the season.

⚽ After the #UCL and #UEL action, all eyes are back on the #PL this weekend!



Brand Ambassador @themichaelowen gives us his predictions, and while #WHUFC are in great form he still thinks #ManCity will be too strong for The Hammers 👀 pic.twitter.com/TdZ2Rkn1s3 — BetVictor (@BetVictor) February 26, 2021

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the two traditional rivals both have strong squads and an interesting contest could be on the cards at Stamford Bridge. The reverse fixture produced a dour 0-0 draw at Old Trafford, and fans across the world will be hoping for a better game this time around.