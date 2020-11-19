Michael Owen makes bold prediction for Liverpool vs Leicester City

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has made his prediction for this weekend's blockbuster clash between Liverpool and Leicester City. The television pundit has picked Liverpool to come out on top despite the team dealing with a number of injury concerns.

Speaking to BetVictor, Michael Owen said:

“As we all know, Liverpool come into this with a few key players missing. One huge positive that has come from this is the emergence of Diogo Jota. He’s been in incredible form and will have the platform to play a huge role here again. The Reds are a bit light in midfield but Jurgen Klopp still has options, so the team should be strong enough."

“As for Leicester, they have a good side with their main threat being on the counter-attack. That will be where Liverpool will be concerned the most, but Leicester have injuries of their own. I’m expecting an open match, and I think Liverpool will win with both teams scoring," added Owen.

The former Liverpool striker also predicted that the Liverpool would win the game against Leicester City with a scoreline of 3-1.

Injury-hit Liverpool will face a tough challenge from Leicester City

Jurgen Klopp will have a lot of thinking to do ahead of Liverpool's clash against Leicester City.

Liverpool are facing an injury crisis at the moment with a number of their top stars currently on the treatment table. Jurgen Klopp's first-choice centre-back pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are most probably out for the season.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, and Jordan Henderson are all also recovering from minor knocks or niggles.

Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams has been sent home from the England U21 squad with a hip injury 🤕



Even Liverpool's young defenders are getting injured 😳 pic.twitter.com/XGBSaUGwwi — Goal (@goal) November 18, 2020

To add to their problems, talisman Mohamed Salah has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is certain to miss the game against Leicester City. With the team's attack, midfield, and most importantly, defence being blunted because of injuries, Klopp will have plenty of thinking to do before naming his starting 11.

Leicester City, on the other hand, come into the game in fine form, having won their last 3 Premier League matches against Arsenal, Leeds United, and Wolverhampton Wanderers in impressive fashion. Jamie Vardy has already bagged 8 goals in 8 Premier League games this season.

With plenty of attacking firepower on both sides, the match between Liverpool and Leicester City promises to be an entertaining affair this weekend.