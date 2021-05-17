Michael Owen makes bold prediction for Chelsea in Premier League top 4 race

Michael Owen has predicted Liverpool and Chelsea will finish in the Premier League top 4 this season. The former England striker believes Leicester City will drop out after losing to Chelsea this week.

The Premier League top 4 race is going down to the wire. Alisson scored a stunning header for Liverpool last night to keep them in the race, and that has put pressure on Chelsea and Leicester City, who face each other this week.

Alisson paid tribute to his late father after that incredible last-minute winner#WBALIV pic.twitter.com/vcG8uNdNQ3 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 16, 2021

Michael Owen was on Premier League productions when he was asked to predict the final top 4. Manchester City and Manchester United have already sealed their place and the former striker has picked Liverpool and Chelsea to join them.

He said:

"It's been a strange season for Liverpool. In the last few games they've missed so many chances and created so much. Today there were a few chances but it was a disappointing performance on the whole. That last-minute goal will paper over the cracks in terms of the performance because I thought it was only okay.

"But at this stage of the season, it really doesn't matter. Roll on Burnley next and it's another must-win game. You would say that Liverpool's remaining fixtures are the easiest out of the three teams, and it's definitely two from three now, I can't see the likes of Tottenham [sixth place] or anybody else squeezing into the party, West Ham [seventh place].

"I think it is Liverpool, Leicester and Chelsea, two from those three and I think it's going to be Liverpool and one other. It's so hard. I think Liverpool and Chelsea, I think Chelsea might beat Leicester."

Alisson is the first goalkeeper to score for Liverpool in their 129-year history 📖



He's also the first goalkeeper to score a header in Premier League history 💥



(via @LFC)pic.twitter.com/WbxLdWxZAF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 16, 2021

Leicester City travel to face Chelsea in the Premier League

Fresh after winning the FA Cup on Saturday, Leicester City now have the chance to make things worse for Chelsea. The Foxes face the Blues at Stamford Bridge this week and the winner is all but guaranteed a top-4 place.

Leicester City have already beaten Chelsea twice this season – once in the Premier League and once in the FA Cup – and are yet to concede a goal against them. Brendan Rodgers' side are 3rd in the table right now and can move six points clear of 5th placed Liverpool with a win at Chelsea.