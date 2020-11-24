Michael Owen makes Champions League prediction, backs Manchester United and Liverpool to get positive results

After a three-week break, the UEFA Champions League will return this week, with Manchester United and Liverpool among the sides battling to secure promotion to the knockout stage of the tournament.

The two sides are at the top of their respective groups at the moment. Liverpool currently have a 100% record after three matches, while Manchester United also lead the Group H with six points.

The Red Devils are in the 'group of death' alongside last season's finalists Paris Saint-Germain, as well as semifinalists RB Leipzig and debutants Istanbul Basaksehir.

Many expected Manchester United to struggle, especially in light of their domestic results. However, the Old Trafford outfit kickstarted their campaign with two wins against PSG and Leipzig to put themselves in the driving seat.

A shock defeat in Turkey to Basaksehir has put their qualification hopes in jeopardy but Michael Owen still believes that Manchester United have what it takes to get the job done at Old Trafford.

Speaking to BetVictor about United's chances, the former Liverpool man said:

"If Istanbul Basaksehir watched the match, it will only give them hope that they can get something here. With that said, winning is never a bad thing and Manchester United come into this game, having won both matches since their defeat to their opponents in Turkey.

"United had a great result in their last UEFA Champions League match at Old Trafford when they thumped Leipzig 5-0, and if they can find that type of performance again, they should pick up a valuable 3 points," said Owen.

Liverpool will also be in action when they host Italian side Atalanta at Anfield on Wednesday. The Bergamo outfit are among the biggest overachievers in the tournament in recent years and were expected to give the Premier League champions a run for their money.

However, the Reds ran riot in what was a one-sided performance to post a 5-0 victory. Owen believes Liverpool will face a much tougher task in the return fixture.

"Atalanta’s conqueror from the first match between the sides, Diogo Jota, has carried his form on to the domestic scene and netted yet again on Sunday," noted Owen.

"He’s obviously one to keep an eye on, however, Sadio Mane has been in top form all season. I think he’ll be amongst the goals again in a home victory," added the former Liverpool striker.

A win for Liverpool will see them secure a place in the Round-of-16 of the Champions League. Manchester United, on the hand, still need to get a positive result in at least one of their final two games.